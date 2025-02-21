Who Is the Governor of Maine? All About Janet Mills

Image Credit: Getty Images

Maine Governor Janet Mills has been in politics since the early 2000s, but she’s recently making headlines over her tense interaction with Donald Trump at the White House. While attending a governors meeting with the president on February 21, 2025, Mills and Trump clashed over his policies on transgender athletes. The heated exchange sparked curiosity among voters around the United States, and many want to learn more about her.

Shortly before attending the White House event, Mills threatened legal action against Trump if he “attempts to unilaterally deprive Maine school children of the benefit of federal funding,” adding that her administration “and the attorney general will take all appropriate and necessary legal action to restore that funding and the academic opportunity it provides,” according to the Associated Press.

In response, Trump called out Mills during the meeting by asking her, “Are you not going to comply with [my executive order regarding transgender athletes]?” to which she responded, “I’m complying with state and federal laws.”

The president then nudged, “We are the federal law,” and the Democratic governor noted, “We are going to follow the law.” The tension rose once Trump said, “You’d better comply. Otherwise, you’re not getting any federal funding.”

“We’ll see you in court,” Mills retorted, to which Trump concluded, “Good, I’ll see you in court. I look forward to that. That should be a real easy one. And enjoy your life after governor because I don’t think you’ll be in elected politics.”

Now that Mills has the spotlight on her, keep reading to learn more about her political career and background.

Janet Mills Is New England’s First Woman District Attorney

From 1976 to 1980, Mills served as Maine’s first female criminal prosecutor. She then worked her way up the ranks in government, eventually becoming New England’s first woman district attorney.

Janet Mills Supports Democratic Values

As a longtime Democrat, Mills has voiced her support for multiple policies that align with her party, such as LGBT rights, environmental policies and abortion procedures and rights.

Janet Mills’ Husband Died

Mills married her late husband, real estate developer Stanley Kuklinski, but he died in 2014 due to the effects from a stroke. At the time, Mills released a statement, obtained by the Portland Press Herald, regarding her husband’s death.

“He was the master of rebounds,” she said. “He survived three bouts of cancer, the loss of his first wife, having to care for his five daughters. He had a really can-do attitude.”