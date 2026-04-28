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Gotham TV Awards 2026 Nominations: See the List of Television Nominees

The Gotham TV Awards will take place in New York City on June 1. See the full list of nominees here.

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Reading Time: 3 minutes
April 28, 2026 1:12PM EDT
Gotham TV Awards 2026 Nominations: See the List of Television Nominees
Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

The Gotham TV Awards are back on June 1, 2026, to honor the best in television. From comedy series such as I Love LA and Too Much, to dramas like Pluribus and Alien: Earth, the annual awards ceremony will recognize the shows that resonated the most with audiences.

After the nominations were unveiled on April 28, Jeffrey Sharp, the executive director of The Gotham, said, “With today’s nominations, our third annual Gotham Television Awards celebrates an incredible year of breakthrough comedies, dramas, and original films, as well as a newly expanded Limited or Anthology Series category recognizing where some of television’s boldest work is being made. As the first awards show of the new television season, we’re proud to bring together the industry’s most exciting voices, celebrate the year’s achievements, and deepen our commitment to supporting the creative community we represent here at The Gotham.”

See the full list of nominees below.

Breakthrough Comedy Series

  • Big Mistakes
  • The Chair Company
  • I Love LA
  • Long Story Short
  • Too Much

Breakthrough Drama Series

  • A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
  • Alien: Earth
  • Dept. Q
  • Pluribus
  • Task 

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

  • Beef
  • Death by Lightning
  • DTF St. Louis
  • Half Man
  • Lord of the Flies

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

  • High Horse: The Black Cowboy
  • Katrina: Come Hell and High Water 
  • Mr. Scorsese
  • Sean Combs: The Reckoning
  • The Yogurt Shop Murders

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series 

  • Elle FanningMargo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
  • Dan Levy, Big Mistakes (Netflix)
  • Taylor OrtegaBig Mistakes (Netflix)
  • Tim RobinsonThe Chair Company (HBO Max)
  • Rachel SennottI Love LA (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

  • Malin ÅkermanThe Hunting Wives (Netflix)
  • Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)
  • Peter ClaffeyA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
  • Chase InfinitiThe Testaments (Hulu)
  • Rhea SeehornPluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Riz AhmedBait (Amazon Prime Video)
  • Jamie Bell, Half Man (HBO Max)
  • Matthew MacfadyenDeath by Lightning (Netflix)
  • Carey MulliganBeef (Netflix)
  • Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX/Hulu)
  • Lili ReinhartHal & Harper (MUBI)
  • Michael ShannonDeath by Lightning (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

  • Odessa A’zion, I Love LA (HBO Max)
  • Erika AlexanderThe Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
  • Laurie MetcalfBig Mistakes (Netflix)
  • Michelle PfeifferMargo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
  • Daniel RadcliffeThe Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
  • Haley Lu RichardsonPonies (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

  • Dexter Sol AnsellA Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
  • Babou CeesayAlien: Earth (FX/Hulu)
  • Zach Galifianakis, The Audacity (AMC)
  • Tom PelphreyTask (HBO Max)
  • Karolina WydraPluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

  • Linda CardelliniDTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
  • David HarbourDTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
  • David McKennaLord of the Flies (Netflix)
  • Nick OffermanDeath by Lightning (Netflix)
  • Cailee SpaenyBeef (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming 

  • Color Theories by Julio Torres
  • People We Meet on Vacation
  • Reflection in a Dead Diamond
  • Remarkably Bright Creatures
  • #Skyking

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film

  • Sally FieldRemarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
  • Allison JanneyMiss You, Love You (HBO Max)
  • Cassandra NaudInfluencers (Shudder)
  • Yannick RenierReflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)
  • Cory Michael SmithMountainhead (HBO Max)