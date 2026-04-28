Gotham TV Awards 2026 Nominations: See the List of Television Nominees

The Gotham TV Awards are back on June 1, 2026, to honor the best in television. From comedy series such as I Love LA and Too Much, to dramas like Pluribus and Alien: Earth, the annual awards ceremony will recognize the shows that resonated the most with audiences.
After the nominations were unveiled on April 28, Jeffrey Sharp, the executive director of The Gotham, said, “With today’s nominations, our third annual Gotham Television Awards celebrates an incredible year of breakthrough comedies, dramas, and original films, as well as a newly expanded Limited or Anthology Series category recognizing where some of television’s boldest work is being made. As the first awards show of the new television season, we’re proud to bring together the industry’s most exciting voices, celebrate the year’s achievements, and deepen our commitment to supporting the creative community we represent here at The Gotham.”
See the full list of nominees below.
Breakthrough Comedy Series
- Big Mistakes
- The Chair Company
- I Love LA
- Long Story Short
- Too Much
Breakthrough Drama Series
- A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
- Alien: Earth
- Dept. Q
- Pluribus
- Task
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
- Beef
- Death by Lightning
- DTF St. Louis
- Half Man
- Lord of the Flies
Breakthrough Nonfiction Series
- High Horse: The Black Cowboy
- Katrina: Come Hell and High Water
- Mr. Scorsese
- Sean Combs: The Reckoning
- The Yogurt Shop Murders
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series
- Elle Fanning, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
- Dan Levy, Big Mistakes (Netflix)
- Taylor Ortega, Big Mistakes (Netflix)
- Tim Robinson, The Chair Company (HBO Max)
- Rachel Sennott, I Love LA (HBO Max)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series
- Malin Åkerman, The Hunting Wives (Netflix)
- Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)
- Peter Claffey, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
- Chase Infiniti, The Testaments (Hulu)
- Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Riz Ahmed, Bait (Amazon Prime Video)
- Jamie Bell, Half Man (HBO Max)
- Matthew Macfadyen, Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Carey Mulligan, Beef (Netflix)
- Sarah Pidgeon, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX/Hulu)
- Lili Reinhart, Hal & Harper (MUBI)
- Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series
- Odessa A’zion, I Love LA (HBO Max)
- Erika Alexander, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
- Laurie Metcalf, Big Mistakes (Netflix)
- Michelle Pfeiffer, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)
- Daniel Radcliffe, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)
- Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies (Peacock)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series
- Dexter Sol Ansell, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)
- Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)
- Zach Galifianakis, The Audacity (AMC)
- Tom Pelphrey, Task (HBO Max)
- Karolina Wydra, Pluribus (Apple TV)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series
- Linda Cardellini, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
- David Harbour, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)
- David McKenna, Lord of the Flies (Netflix)
- Nick Offerman, Death by Lightning (Netflix)
- Cailee Spaeny, Beef (Netflix)
Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming
- Color Theories by Julio Torres
- People We Meet on Vacation
- Reflection in a Dead Diamond
- Remarkably Bright Creatures
- #Skyking
Outstanding Performance in an Original Film
- Sally Field, Remarkably Bright Creatures (Netflix)
- Allison Janney, Miss You, Love You (HBO Max)
- Cassandra Naud, Influencers (Shudder)
- Yannick Renier, Reflection in a Dead Diamond (Shudder)
- Cory Michael Smith, Mountainhead (HBO Max)