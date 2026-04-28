Gotham TV Awards 2026 Nominations: See the List of Television Nominees

Image Credit: Courtesy of HBO

The Gotham TV Awards are back on June 1, 2026, to honor the best in television. From comedy series such as I Love LA and Too Much, to dramas like Pluribus and Alien: Earth, the annual awards ceremony will recognize the shows that resonated the most with audiences.

After the nominations were unveiled on April 28, Jeffrey Sharp, the executive director of The Gotham, said, “With today’s nominations, our third annual Gotham Television Awards celebrates an incredible year of breakthrough comedies, dramas, and original films, as well as a newly expanded Limited or Anthology Series category recognizing where some of television’s boldest work is being made. As the first awards show of the new television season, we’re proud to bring together the industry’s most exciting voices, celebrate the year’s achievements, and deepen our commitment to supporting the creative community we represent here at The Gotham.”

See the full list of nominees below.

Breakthrough Comedy Series

Big Mistakes

The Chair Company

I Love LA

Long Story Short

Too Much

Breakthrough Drama Series

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

Alien: Earth

Dept. Q

Pluribus

Task

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef

Death by Lightning

DTF St. Louis

Half Man

Lord of the Flies

Breakthrough Nonfiction Series

High Horse: The Black Cowboy

Katrina: Come Hell and High Water

Mr. Scorsese

Sean Combs: The Reckoning

The Yogurt Shop Murders

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Comedy Series

Elle Fanning , Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV) Dan Levy , Big Mistakes (Netflix)

, Big Mistakes (Netflix) Taylor Ortega , Big Mistakes (Netflix)

, Big Mistakes (Netflix) Tim Robinson , The Chair Company (HBO Max)

, The Chair Company (HBO Max) Rachel Sennott, I Love LA (HBO Max)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Drama Series

Malin Åkerman , The Hunting Wives (Netflix)

, The Hunting Wives (Netflix) Sydney Chandler , Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu) Peter Claffey , A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max) Chase Infiniti , The Testaments (Hulu)

, The Testaments (Hulu) Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Riz Ahmed , Bait (Amazon Prime Video)

, Bait (Amazon Prime Video) Jamie Bell , Half Man (HBO Max)

, Half Man (HBO Max) Matthew Macfadyen , Death by Lightning (Netflix)

, Death by Lightning (Netflix) Carey Mulligan , Beef (Netflix)

, Beef (Netflix) Sarah Pidgeon , Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX/Hulu)

, Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette (FX/Hulu) Lili Reinhart , Hal & Harper (MUBI)

, Hal & Harper (MUBI) Michael Shannon, Death by Lightning (Netflix)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Comedy Series

Odessa A’zion , I Love LA (HBO Max)

, I Love LA (HBO Max) Erika Alexander , The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC) Laurie Metcalf , Big Mistakes (Netflix)

, Big Mistakes (Netflix) Michelle Pfeiffer , Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV)

, Margo’s Got Money Troubles (Apple TV) Daniel Radcliffe , The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC)

, The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins (NBC) Haley Lu Richardson, Ponies (Peacock)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Drama Series

Dexter Sol Ansell , A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max)

, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Max) Babou Ceesay , Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu)

, Alien: Earth (FX/Hulu) Zach Galifianaki s, The Audacity (AMC)

s, The Audacity (AMC) Tom Pelphrey , Task (HBO Max)

, Task (HBO Max) Karolina Wydra, Pluribus (Apple TV)

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Limited or Anthology Series

Linda Cardellini , DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max) David Harbour , DTF St. Louis (HBO Max)

, DTF St. Louis (HBO Max) David McKenna , Lord of the Flies (Netflix)

, Lord of the Flies (Netflix) Nick Offerman , Death by Lightning (Netflix)

, Death by Lightning (Netflix) Cailee Spaeny, Beef (Netflix)

Outstanding Original Film, Broadcast or Streaming

Color Theories by Julio Torres

People We Meet on Vacation

Reflection in a Dead Diamond

Remarkably Bright Creatures

#Skyking

Outstanding Performance in an Original Film