‘Good Night, and Good Luck’: How to Watch the George Clooney Broadway Play

George Clooney just revolutionized modern theatre. The actor made Broadway history by presenting his stage debut, Good Night, and Good Luck, on live television, and theatre fans who couldn’t make it to the Winter Garden Theatre were ecstatic. Though hit productions like Hamilton got streaming releases, no live Broadway play had ever been shown on TV.

“I can’t tell you how exciting it is to do something that’s never been done,” George previously said in a statement, according to CNN. “CNN is the perfect place to bring this story of courage to so many more people than we could have ever hoped. Live TV. No net. Buckle up, everyone.”

CNN Chairman and CEO Mark Thompson described the play as “not just a celebration of a golden age in TV journalism, [but] it’s also about the importance of the free press and the need for strong news organizations to report the facts in a fair-minded way. That’s something we still care deeply about.”

This is the story behind the story. George Clooney plays late journalist Edward R. Murrow in a live broadcast of Broadway hit “Good Night, and Good Luck,” a play depicting Murrow’s famous battle with Senator Joseph McCarthy. Watch CNN's special presentation of George Clooney's… pic.twitter.com/1ZVLSzZ7dc — Max (@StreamOnMax) June 7, 2025

How to Watch Good Night, and Good Luck

The only time you could have watched Good Night, and Good Luck live on TV was on June 7, 2025, on CNN. The production’s theatrical run ends on June 8.

Good Night, and Good Luck Broadway Cast

While George plays journalist Edward R. Murrow, the rest of the main cast of Good Night, and Good Luck features Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaro, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck and Paul Gross as William S. Paley.

Who Is Edward R. Murrow?

Edward was a renowned CBS journalist widely considered to be one of the greatest. He earned recognition for his radio broadcasts during World War II, then for his exposé on Senator Joseph McCarthy, which the 2005 film Good Night, and Good Luck was inspired by.

When he was reporting WWII, Edward signed off on his shows by saying, “Good night, and good luck.”

How to Watch the Good Night, and Good Luck Movie

Even though you can’t see another televised event of the Broadway play, fans can still see the Good Night, and Good Luck 2005 film, which was directed by George. The movie is currently available to rent for $3.99 on YouTube, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.