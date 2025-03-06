Glastonbury 2025: See Location, Lineup & More

Image Credit: Redferns

Glastonbury is known for hosting one of the biggest music festivals each year, the Glastonbury Festival. Created by Michael Eavis, the event has been running since the 1970s and has even become a family business.

According to Thought Economics, in a 2019 interview with British Airways Business Life, his daughter Emily shared, “The festival and the perception of it are very hard to pin down, they mean so much, in so many ways, to so many people. If you ask one person what Glastonbury means to them, it will be a very different answer to another. One of the most precious aspects of Glastonbury is specifically that we can’t put our finger on it. It’s evolved slowly over 50 years to become what it is today – we’ve tried things that have worked, some have not, and allowed it to evolve.”

She added, “It feels to us that the festival is owned by the people, and me and my Dad are kind-of custodians of it. In that sense, it’s a bit like a sailing ship… me and my Dad drive it, but the ship is made of a few hundred people – our key organisers and creatives, who build each part of the ship with their own vision. It’s actually really quite incredible.”

With the festival returning soon, here’s everything to know about when and where it’s happening.

Where Is the Glastonbury Festival?

The festival takes place on a large open-air site in Pilton, United Kingdom.

Glastonbury 2025 Lineup

This year’s lineup features a wide range of artists. Starting on Friday, The 1975, Loyle Carner, Biffy Clyro, Busta Rhymes, and more will perform. Saturday’s headliners include Neil Young, Charli XCX, Raye, Doechii, and others. On Sunday, the festival will close with performances from Olivia Rodrigo, Rod Stewart, The Prodigy, and more.

How to Get Tickets to Glastonbury

Glastonbury 2025 will take place from June 25 to June 29. According to the festival’s website, tickets are officially sold out, but a resale of any canceled or returned tickets will be available. For more details, check their official site.