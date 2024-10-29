Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth: How Much Money She Makes

Image Credit: Getty Images for The Met Museum/

Gisele Bündchen is soon to be a mother of three! The 44-year-old model, who divorced former NFL star Tom Brady in 2022, is reportedly expecting a child with her boyfriend and jiujitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente. An insider told People, “Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they’re looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family.” As her family grows, Gisele remains focused on her modeling career and other ventures that have solidified her name in the industry.

To learn more about Gisele’s earnings, keep reading below.

Who is Gisele Bündchen?

Gisele was born on July 20, 1980, as Gisele Caroline Bündchen in Brazil. She gained fame as a Victoria’s Secret Angel from 1999 to 2006, according to People. Over the years, she went on to model for various brands and became one of the most recognized names in fashion.

The model married the now-NFL analyst in 2009, and they were together until 2022. In a statement on her Instagram Story, she shared, “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.”

She added, “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

How Does Gisele Bündchen Make Money?

Through modeling and brand deals, Gisele has built a substantial income over the years. She has also authored books, including Nourish, released in 2024, and Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life in 2018, both of which provide additional revenue streams and contribute to her financial success.

What is Gisele Bündchen’s Net Worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gisele’s net worth is estimated at $400 million. Additionally, the website notes that her salary is $40 million.