George Wendt’s Net Worth: How Much Money the ‘Cheers’ Star Made

George Wendt died at the age of 76, a rep for the late Cheers actor confirmed in May 2025. The Chicago native found fame through his comical role as Norm Peterson for all 11 seasons of the hit TV show. As a result of his success, Wendt’s net worth soared as did his portfolio of projects in the film industry.

“George was a doting family man, a well-loved friend and confidant to all of those lucky enough to have known him,” a rep for Wendt told The Hollywood Reporter in a statement. “He will be missed forever. The family has requested privacy during this time.”

Below, learn more about Wendt’s life, career and death.

In honor of the legendary George Wendt, here is every time Norm Peterson walks into Cheers pic.twitter.com/5qkPUNgFRU — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 20, 2025

Who Was George Wendt?

Wendt was best known for playing Norm Peterson in Cheers, but he also starred in a variety of comedy roles on the big and small screen. Shortly after wrapping Cheers, Wendt was given his own show, aptly titled The George Wendt Show, which only lasted a few episodes until its cancelation.

The actor also starred in Airplane II: The Sequel, No Small Affair, The Little Rascals, Spice World and Santa Buddies.

Wendt starred in all 275 episodes of Cheers, becoming a comedy legend from his wit and comedic timing.

George Wendt’s Net Worth

Wendt racked up a decent net worth thanks to his dedication to film and television. By 2025, Wendt had a net worth of $10 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Was George Wendt Married?

Yes, Wendt was married to his wife, Bernadette Birkett, whom he met while he was a part of Second City, the famous improv comedy enterprise. The spouses wed in 1978.

Did George Wendt Have Kids?

Yes, Wendt shared three children with his wife: Hilary, Joe and Daniel

George Wendt’s Cause of Death

Wendt’s cause of death was not disclosed at the time a spokesperson confirmed he had died. It’s unknown if Wendt had a health condition that could have led to his death.

During a previous interview with The Washington Post, Wendt discussed his experience in drinking the fake beer he had on the set of Cheers. It was a flat, non-alcoholic mixture with a pinch of salt.

“There I was slamming those down for a whole day. It not only tastes disgusting, I was afraid of keeling over from high blood pressure,” Wendt told the publication in 1985. “Then, I got the knack. I didn’t have to put all those brews away. It only mattered when the camera was pointing my way. It took a couple of years, but now I watch the camera. That’s how I make my money. That’s acting.”