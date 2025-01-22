Garth Hudson’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late Musician Made

Image Credit: Getty Images

Garth Hudson, the keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist of The Band, has died at the age of 87.

His passing was confirmed in a statement shared on The Band’s official Instagram page on Tuesday, January 21.

“Today, we sadly say goodbye to Garth ‘Honey Boy’ Hudson, the last living original member of The Band. A musical genius and cornerstone of the group’s timeless sound, Garth once said, ‘I found some true enjoyment in helping people get to the bottom of their feelings.’ Through his music, he did just that—helping us all feel more deeply and connect to something greater. Rest easy, Garth. 🕊”

Who Was Garth Hudson?

Hudson, born Eric Hudson in 1937 in Ontario, was a classically trained performer who grew up in Windsor, Canada, in a family of musicians.

He became a legendary keyboardist and multi-instrumentalist, best known for his role as a founding member of the iconic rock group, The Band. Known for his mastery of keyboards and innovative style, Hudson played not only the keyboard but also the accordion and saxophone.

The Band gained widespread fame with their 1968 debut Music From Big Pink, which included classic hits like “The Weight” and “Rag Mama Rag.” Their collaborations with Bob Dylan played a major role in shaping their legendary status in rock music. In 1994, The Band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and in 2008, they received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Even after The Band officially disbanded in 1976, Hudson continued to perform with various lineups of the group.

What Was Garth Hudson’s Net Worth?

Hudson’s net worth was estimated at $250,000, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

What Was Garth Hudson’s Cause of Death?

Rolling Stone reported that Hudon passed away early Tuesday morning at the Ten Broeck Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing in upstate New York.

While no official cause of death has been revealed, his manager stated that Hudson “died peacefully in his sleep, holding the hand of someone he loved.”

Was Garth Hudson Married?

Hudson was married to his wife of 43 years, Maud Hudson, who passed away in 2022 at the age of 71.

Did Garth Hudson Have Kids?

Some publications have reported that Garth left no immediate family behind, but according to his wife’s obituary, she was survived by one daughter, Tami Zoe Hill.