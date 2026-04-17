Garret Anderson’s Cause of Death: How Did the Angels Star Die?

Image Credit: MLB via Getty Images

Garret Anderson, a left fielder for the Los Angeles Angels, died on April 16, 2026, the team announced in a statement the next day. He was 53, and since the late MLB star was still young, many are wondering what caused his death.

“The Angels organization is mourning the loss of one of our franchise’s most beloved icons, Garret Anderson,” Angels owner Arte Moreno said in a statement, per the MLB. “Garret was a cornerstone of our organization throughout his 15 seasons, and his stoic presence in the outfield and our clubhouse elevated the Angels into an era of continued success, highlighted by the 2002 World Series championship.”

Moreno continued, “Garret will forever hold a special place in the hearts of Angels fans for his professionalism, class, and loyalty throughout his career and beyond. His admiration and respect for the game was immeasurable. We extend our deepest condolences to Garret’s wife, Teresa, daughters Brianne and Bailey, son Garret ‘Trey’ Anderson III, and his entire family.”

Keep reading to learn about Anderson’s sudden death and baseball career.

How Did Garret Anderson Die? His Cause of Death

An exact cause of death has not been announced at the time of publication. However, TMZ reported that Anderson suffered a “medical emergency” at his Newport Beach, California, home.

Did Garret Anderson Have Health Issues Before His Death?

It’s unclear if Garret had any health issues before he died.

Who Is Garret Anderson’s Wife? About Teresa

Garret married his childhood sweetheart, Teresa. The couple met in junior high school.

Does Garret Anderson Have Children?

Yes, as the Angels pointed out in their statement, Garret is survived by two daughters, Brianne and Bailey, and son Garret “Trey” Anderson III.

When Did Garret Anderson Retire From Baseball?

Garret officially retired from professional baseball in 2011, saying at the time that it “was truly a privilege to play this wonderful game.” Nearly five years later, the Los Angeles native was inducted into the Angels Hall of Fame in 2016. During his speech, he emphasized that being a “good teammate” goes a “long way with a lot of people” in baseball.

“If you go out and respect your teammates and pull for ‘em and give ‘em tough love when you have to, it goes a long way,” he said. “So, that was the biggest compliment for me, people saying I was a good teammate.”