‘Game Of Thrones’ Most Shocking Deaths: Arya Killing The Night King & More

‘Game of Thrones’ is notorious for shocking death scenes. From Arya killing the Night King to the Red Wedding, these are the deaths that left our jaws on the floor over the past 8 seasons.

Game of Thrones has had some of the most shocking and iconic death scenes in TV history. One of those shocking death scenes happened during the season 8 Battle of Winterfell. Just when it looked like the army of the living was going to perish and become a part of the Night King’s army, Arya Stark came out of nowhere and killed the Night King. She stabbed the Night King in the heart with the Valyrian steel dagger that Littlefinger gave to Bran. The Night King’s death also meant that the White Walkers and all the wights died along with him.

The Night King’s death is just one of many deaths on the show. After 8 seasons, the set of deaths that still get to us happened at the Red Wedding. Catelyn Stark, Robb Stark, Talisa, and Robb and Talisa’s unborn child were brutally murdered after being betrayed by Walder Frey. Catelyn, Robb, and Talisa were shot with arrows by Walder’s men as he watched. After watching Talisa die, Robb was stabbed in the chest by Roose Bolton. Catelyn’s throat was later slit by Black Walder.

Arya later avenged her family’s deaths by killing Walder Frey herself in season 6. Before she slit his throat, Arya told Walder, “My name is Arya Stark. I want you to know that. The last thing you’re ever going to see is a Stark smiling down at you as you die.” She then took his face and poisoned all of House Frey. Arya had a few words to say to Walder’s wife, Kitty, before she left. Arya said that when people ask what happened to say that the “North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey.”

The most gruesome Game of Thrones death has to be Oberyn Martell’s death in season 4. He went to battle with The Mountain in a trial by combat on behalf of Tyrion. Oberyn defeated The Mountain but couldn’t let go of his hatred. This gave The Mountain the chance to knock Oberyn to the ground, knock out his teeth, and bash his head completely in. Tyrion, Ellaria Sand, Jaime and more watched in horror as Oberyn became one of The Mountain’s many victims. Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.