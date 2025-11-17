Game Awards 2025 Nominees: See the Full List of Nominations

Image Credit: Getty Images for Prime Video

Less than a month away from the 2025 Game Awards, the event unveiled its full list of nominees during a livestream in November. From categories such as Best Performance to Best Direction, only a few games were nominated for the highly coveted Game of the Year award: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 Game Awards.

Game of the Year

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Donkey Kong Bananza

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Your nominees for GAME OF THE YEAR at #TheGameAwards 2025 on Thursday, December 11. pic.twitter.com/VQTXMfNHOQ — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025

Best Art Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2 On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Audio Design

Battlefield 6

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Silent Hill f

Best Game Direction

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Split Fiction

Best Multiplayer

Arc Raiders

Battlefield 6

Elden Ring: Nightreign

Peak

Split Fiction

Watch the full #TheGameAwards nomination announcement: 0:00 – Welcome

0:57 – Best Performance

1:20 – Best Ongoing Game

1:31 – Best Mobile Game

1:43 – Best Art Direction

1:56 – Score & Music

2:17 – Best Audio Design

2:29 – Best Adaptation

2:54 – Best Narrative

3:07 – Best… pic.twitter.com/s1Q6pmXmrw — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) November 17, 2025

Best Narrative

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Silent Hill f

Best Performance

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Jennifer English

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Ben Starr

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Charlie Cox

Ghost of Yōtei – Erika Ishii

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Troy Baker

Silent Hill f – Konatsu Kato

Best Score & Music

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Action

Battlefield 6

Doom: The Dark Ages

Hades 2

Ninja Gaiden 4

Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure Game

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Ghost of Yōtei

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

Split Fiction

Best Family Game

Donkey Kong Bananza

Lego Party

Lego Voyagers

Mario Kart World

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Split Fiction

Best Fighting Game

2XKO

Capcom Fighting Collection 2

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

Best Independent Game

Absolum

Ball X Pit

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Hades 2

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

Destiny Rising

Persona 5: The Phantom X

Sonic Rumble

Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Wuthering Waves

Best Ongoing Game

Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

Marvel Rivals

No Man’s Sky

Best RPG

Avowed

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Monster Hunter Wilds

The Outer Worlds 2

Best Sports/Racing Game

EA Sports FC 26

F1 25

Mario Kart World

Rematch

Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Best Strategy/Sim Game

Civilization 7

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Jurassic World Evolution 3

The Alters

Tempest Rising

Two Point Museum

Best VR/AR Game

Alien: Rogue Incursion

Arken Age

Deadpool VR

Ghost Town

The Midnight Walk

Best Adaptation

A Minecraft Movie

Devil May Cry

Splinter Cell Deathwatch

The Last of Us season 2

Until Dawn

Community Support

Baldur’s Gate 3

Final Fantasy 14

Fortnite

Helldivers 2

No Man’s Sky

Debut Indie Game

Blue Prince

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Despelote

Dispatch

Megabonk

Games for Impact

Consume Me

Despelote

Lost Records: Bloom and Rage

South of Midnight

Wanderstop

Best Esports Game

Counter-Strike 2

Dota 2

League of Legends

Mobile Legends Bang Bang

Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

Brawk

Chovy

Forsaken

Kakeru

Menard

Zywoo

Best Esports Team

Gen.G (League of Legends)

NRG (Valorant)

Team Falcons (Dota 2)

Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)

Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Content Creator of the Year

Caedrel

Kai Cenat

MoistCr1tikal

Sakura Miko

The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game