The December 2025 Game Awards nominees were unveiled a month before the ceremony.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
November 17, 2025 4:03PM EST
Game Awards 2025 Nominees: See the Full List of Nominations
Image Credit: Getty Images for Prime Video

Less than a month away from the 2025 Game Awards, the event unveiled its full list of nominees during a livestream in November. From categories such as Best Performance to Best Direction, only a few games were nominated for the highly coveted Game of the Year award: Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Donkey Kong Bananza, Hades 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong and Kingdom Come Deliverance 2. 

Here is the full list of nominees for the 2025 Game Awards.

Game of the Year

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Best Art Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2 On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Audio Design

  • Battlefield 6
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Silent Hill f 

Best Game Direction

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Split Fiction

Best Multiplayer

  • Arc Raiders
  • Battlefield 6
  • Elden Ring: Nightreign
  • Peak
  • Split Fiction

Best Narrative

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Silent Hill f 

Best Performance

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Jennifer English
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Ben Starr
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 – Charlie Cox
  • Ghost of Yōtei – Erika Ishii
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle – Troy Baker
  • Silent Hill f – Konatsu Kato

Best Score & Music

  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Action

  • Battlefield 6
  • Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Hades 2
  • Ninja Gaiden 4
  • Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  • Ghost of Yōtei
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  • Split Fiction

Best Family Game

  • Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Lego Party
  • Lego Voyagers
  • Mario Kart World
  • Sonic Racing Crossworlds
  • Split Fiction

Best Fighting Game

  • 2XKO
  • Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  • Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  • Virtua Fighter 5 REVO

Best Independent Game

  • Absolum
  • Ball X Pit
  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Hades 2
  • Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Mobile Game

  • Destiny Rising
  • Persona 5: The Phantom X
  • Sonic Rumble
  • Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Wuthering Waves

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • Marvel Rivals
  • No Man’s Sky

Best RPG

  • Avowed
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
  • Monster Hunter Wilds
  • The Outer Worlds 2

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • EA Sports FC 26
  • F1 25
  • Mario Kart World
  • Rematch
  • Sonic Racing Crossworlds

Best Strategy/Sim Game

  • Civilization 7
  • Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Jurassic World Evolution 3
  • The Alters
  • Tempest Rising
  • Two Point Museum

Best VR/AR Game

  • Alien: Rogue Incursion
  • Arken Age
  • Deadpool VR
  • Ghost Town
  • The Midnight Walk

Best Adaptation

  • A Minecraft Movie
  • Devil May Cry
  • Splinter Cell Deathwatch
  • The Last of Us season 2
  • Until Dawn

Community Support

  • Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Final Fantasy 14
  • Fortnite
  • Helldivers 2
  • No Man’s Sky

Debut Indie Game

  • Blue Prince
  • Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  • Despelote
  • Dispatch
  • Megabonk

Games for Impact

  • Consume Me
  • Despelote
  • Lost Records: Bloom and Rage
  • South of Midnight
  • Wanderstop

Best Esports Game

  • Counter-Strike 2
  • Dota 2
  • League of Legends
  • Mobile Legends Bang Bang
  • Valorant

Best Esports Athlete

  • Brawk
  • Chovy
  • Forsaken
  • Kakeru
  • Menard
  • Zywoo

Best Esports Team

  • Gen.G (League of Legends)
  • NRG (Valorant)
  • Team Falcons (Dota 2)
  • Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends Bang Bang)
  • Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Content Creator of the Year

  • Caedrel
  • Kai Cenat
  • MoistCr1tikal
  • Sakura Miko
  • The Burnt Peanut

Most Anticipated Game

  • 007 First Light
  • Grand Theft Auto 6
  • Marvel’s Wolverine
  • Resident Evil Requiem
  • The Witcher 4