Gabby Windey Sparkles In Silver Mini Dress At ‘After The Final Rose’

During the live 'After the Final Rose' special for season 19 of 'The Bachelorette,' Gabby Windey looked absolutely stunning as she took the stage to discuss the season.

By:
September 13, 2022 8:30PM EDT
View gallery
Image Credit: ABC

Gabby Windey was gorgeous in a sparkling silver mini dress as she attended The Bachelorette’s After The Final Rose special on Sept. 13. Her look was complete with her hair in tight curls, with the locks swept to one side to reveal dangling silver earrings. The Sept. 13 live show was in tandem with part one of the show’s season 19 finale, and featured Gabby and Rachel Recchia returning to discuss their journeys on the show.

gabby windey atft
Gabby and Rachel on ‘After the Final Rose.’ (ABC)

As part one of the finale aired, the show flipped back to Rachel and Gabby live in-studio to break down what was happening. Gabby had an emotional week during fantasy suites on The Bachelorette’s Sept. 5 and Aug. 29 episodes. First, she sent Johnny DePhillipo home during the daytime portion of their date because he admitted that he wasn’t ready to get engaged. Then, she faced a similar issue with Jason Alabaster.

Like Johnny, Jason was also hesitant about an engagement after just a few weeks of dating. He also admitted that he didn’t even feel like he’d really gotten to know Gabby due to the environment that they were in with cameras and microphones. Despite the issues, Gabby and Jason decided to give it another shot and spend the night together in the fantasy suite, but by the next morning, the issues were not resolved. Gabby said that they spent the night “talking in circles,” and they wound up ending the relationship.

That left Gabby with just one man, Erich Schwer, left. Even though Erich got in his head a bit about Gabby’s other relationships during fantasy suites, she was certain that he was the one for her. Gabby told Erich that he was her only man left, and she let him know that she loved him. They ended the week blissfully happy, but with an engagement on the line, there were still some questions to be answered.

