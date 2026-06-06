The Future of Paramount+ Services: What Streamer Skydance Is Shutting Down & More

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The streaming landscape is evolving, and Paramount+ is at the center of some major changes. Since the Paramount-Skydance merger, executives have been focused on streamlining operations. As a result, subscribers can expect significant shifts in the months ahead, including the closure of one streaming platform and changes to subscription pricing.

For consumers, these developments raise important questions about the future of Paramount+, including what content will remain on the platform and whether subscription costs will rise significantly. Here’s what we know so far about the Paramount+ changes.

What Streamers Will Paramount Shut Down?

The most notable change is the shutdown of BET+. Paramount Skydance announced that the standalone streaming service will cease operations in June 2026, and its library will be folded directly into Paramount+. BET+ programming, including series, films and specials, will move to a BET section within Paramount+.

Any BET+ subscribers are expected to receive offers to transition to Paramount+ subscriptions.

The move reflects Skydance’s strategy of reducing fragmentation across its streaming portfolio and concentrating content with fewer platforms. Rather than maintaining multiple niche subscription services, the company appears focused on making Paramount+ the central hub.

Meanwhile, multiple outlets have reported that Paramount Skydance also plans to combine Paramount+ and HBO Max into a single streaming platform following its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. While both services are available separately right now, executives have publicly stated their intention to create a unified service featuring content from both libraries.

How Much Does Paramount+ Cost Now?

Paramount+ offers two primary subscription tiers in the United States. The Essential plan, which includes advertisements, costs $8.99 per month. The Premium plan, which excludes most ads and includes additional features such as access to local CBS stations and Showtime, costs $13.99 per month.

Prices increased in January 2026 following a company-wide pricing adjustment.

Will the Price of Paramount+ Increase?

While Paramount+ already implemented a price increase in early 2026, industry analysts believe future increases remain possible. The company has openly stated that it plans to invest billions of dollars into streaming content, sports rights and platform enhancements under Skydance leadership. Those investments could eventually lead to additional subscription price adjustments.

Another factor is the proposed merger between Paramount+ and HBO Max. If a combined service launches, many expect pricing to be higher than current standalone subscriptions because of the significantly expanded content library. However, Paramount Skydance has not announced any official pricing structure for a merged platform yet.