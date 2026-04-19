‘From’ Season 5: Projected Release Date & More Updates on the Final Season

Image Credit: MGM+

If you’re keeping up with From, you may be wondering how to watch new episodes, what time Season 4 drops each week, and whether the hit mystery series will continue beyond its current run. As the new season premieres on MGM+, both the cast and creators have teased a darker, more intense chapter ahead — with star Harold Perrineau hinting that the story is pushing further into psychological horror than ever before.

Created by John Griffin, the series continues to unravel its central mystery while building toward a larger endgame, with the show already confirmed to conclude with a fifth and final season. Here’s everything to know about how to watch, when episodes air, and what’s next for the show.

How to Watch From Episodes

You can watch From exclusively on MGM+, where all episodes — including past seasons — are available to stream. The series releases new episodes weekly, so viewers can follow along as Season 4 unfolds. MGM+ is available as a standalone subscription or as an add-on through platforms like Prime Video and Apple TV.

What Time Do Season 4 Episodes of From Come Out?

New episodes of From Season 4 drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Sundays on MGM+, meaning East Coast viewers can stream in the early morning hours. The show also airs on MGM+’s linear channel later that day at 9 p.m. ET/PT, giving viewers multiple ways to watch each episode.

Is There a Season 5 of From?

Yes. From has officially been renewed for Season 5, which will serve as the show’s final season. The renewal comes as the series continues to grow in popularity, with MGM+ confirming it as one of its biggest hits. While a release date hasn’t been announced yet, the final season is expected to bring the show’s long-running mystery to a close.

“There was a fair amount of soul-searching,” Griffin told The Hollywood Reporter. “But we all came to the realization that if we made that sixth season, it would be for us, because it’s just too hard to say goodbye.”

He added, “Five seasons was always the goal.”