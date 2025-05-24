Freddie Mercury’s Daughter: Did the Late Queen Frontman Have Children?

Image Credit: Getty Images

According to a new biography, Freddie Mercury allegedly had a child. Titled Love, Freddie, the book includes volumes of journals that the late Queen frontman gave to a woman who claims to be his daughter. She chose to keep her identity private, only going by the letter “B” in the book, according to Daily Mail.

So, is it true? Did Freddie actually have any secret children? Hollywood Life breaks down the claims and everything we know so far about the biography written by author Lesley-Ann Jones, which is scheduled to hit book stands on September 5, 2025.

Did Freddie Mercury Have Children?

Apparently, Freddie allegedly one child, a daughter, who was accidentally conceived during an affair with the wife of a close friend of the “Bohemian Rhapsody’ artist.

Who Is Freddie Mercury’s Daughter?

Freddie’s allegedly daughter has kept her identity a secret, only going by the letter “B” in Love, Freddie. The woman is 48 years old and works as a medical professional somewhere in Europe, as indicated in the book.

According to Daily Mail and The Guardian, Freddie’s alleged daughter wrote that she and the “Love of My Life” artist “had a very close and loving relationship from the moment I was born and throughout the final 15 years of his life.”

“He adored me and was devoted to me,” she claimed. “The circumstances of my birth may seem, by most people’s standards, unusual and even outrageous. That should come as no surprise. It never detracted from his commitment to love and look after me. He cherished me like a treasured possession.”

The woman also explained why she decided now was the best time to reveal that she is allegedly the daughter of one of rock music history’s biggest legends.

“After more than three decades of lies, speculation and distortion, it is time to let Freddie speak,” she said, per The Guardian, as she unveils the contents of some of his journals. “Those who have been aware of my existence kept his greatest secret out of loyalty to Freddie. That I choose to reveal myself in my own midlife is my decision and mine alone. I have not, at any point, been coerced into doing this.”

The apparent journals that Freddie had were given to his alleged daughter, who called herself Freddie’s “only child and his next of kin.”

How Old Was Freddie Mercury When He Died?

Freddie died at the age of 45 in 1991 from bronchial pneumonia caused by complications from AIDS.

Were Freddie Mercury & Mary Austin Married?

No, Freddie and his former fiancée, Mary Austin, did not ever marry, but they remained lifelong friends until his death.

Did Mary Austin Have Children?

Yes, after her breakup from Freddie, Mary went on to have two sons. She and Freddie did not share children together.

Is Freddie Mercury’s Alleged Daughter Mary Austin’s Child?

No, the woman who claims to be Freddie’s daughter does not seem to have any connection to Mary.