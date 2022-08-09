Fred Durst’s Wives: Meet The Limp Bizkit Singer’s Spouses Including Reported 4th Wife Arles

Fred Durst is one of the most instantly recognizable figures from the 90s metal scene. As the frontman for Limp Bizkit, Fred released a bunch of nu-metal classics, including hits like “Break Stuff”, “Rollin'”, and “My Way.” The band has even earned three Grammy nominations in the rock categories. While Limp Bizkit continues to perform, Fred has also dabbled in other mediums, including acting and directing.

The rap-rock frontman, 51, has reportedly tied the knot with his fourth wife Arles on Sunday, August 7 in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. With his most recent marriage being reported, find out everything you need to know about his new wife and his past relationships.

Arles Durst

While the couple’s marriage certificate is confidential, the pair have reportedly been dating for a few months. Arles’ private Instagram account does have her last name listed as the same as Fred’s, and she has “Mrs. D” written in the bio for the account. The frontman’s now-wife was also present during the band’s tour during the spring and was seen running on stage to slow dance with Fred while the band’s DJ played a segment of “Careless Whisper” by George Michael (whose hit “Faith” Limp Bizkit famously covered) at a Pennsylvania show.

Kseniya Beryazina

Fred married his third wife Kseniya Beryazina in 2012. Kseniya is a makeup artist, who’s done a little bit of work in entertainment, per IMDb. Kseniya has shown off her work and her stunning good looks all over her Instagram. She’s also shown off her love for meditation in her bio, with a link to the inHarmony website. After six years, Fred filed for divorce from Kseniya in 2018, and the pair finalized their split in 2019, per TMZ. He was ordered to pay her spousal support for some time after the split. Even though the couple broke up, it seems like they’re on okay terms, as Kseniya still has “Durst” prominently displayed in her Instagram profile.

Esther Nazarov

Fred Durst’s second marriage was also his shortest. He tied the knot with Esther Nazarov in Las Vegas in July 2009, per The New York Daily News. When the couple said their “I do’s,” the Significant Other rocker announced his excitement in a since-deleted tweet. “Cheers to the universe from me and my lovely wife Esther Durst. We are now one and complete,” he wrote.

Even though they seemed happy when they got hitched, Fred announced that the couple were breaking up that September. “For those of you inquiring I will confirm that Esther and I have decided to go our separate ways and we both thank you for your support,” he tweeted. “Thank you all SO much for your concern and extremely kind words. Sincerely. We remain very positive and wish only the best for each other.”

Rachel Tergesen

Fred was married to his first wife Rachel Tergesen before he even formed Limp Bizkit. The pair were wed from 1990 to 1993, and after they split, he started the beloved metal act. Given that they split up before Fred’s band even started, there’s not much known about Rachel, but the pair do share a daughter Adriana, 32, who was born in 1990. Adriana isn’t Fred’s only son child. The rocker also shares a son Dallas, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Jennifer Thayer.