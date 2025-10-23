Foo Fighters Tour 2026: How & When to Get Tickets, Concert Dates, Cities & More

Image Credit: Corbis via Getty Images

The Foo Fighters are gearing up for another unforgettable chapter. The band just announced their 2026 North American stadium tour, set to launch in August 2026, following the success of their But Here We Are world tour. Frontman Dave Grohl will now be joined by their newly tapped drummer Ilan Rubin, who replaced Josh Freese after he parted ways with the band earlier in 2025 — and this time, they’re bringing along Queens of the Stone Age as special guests on all dates except the September 12 stop in Fargo, North Dakota.

From ticket sales to tour dates, here’s everything you need to know about how to see the Foo Fighters live in 2026.

When Are the Foo Fighters Going on Tour?

The Foo Fighters announced their massive 2026 stadium tour, which will kick off in August 2026 and run through September. The new dates follow the success of their 2024–2025 But Here We Are world tour and promise to bring their high-energy rock performances to some of the biggest venues across North America.

How to Get Tickets to the Foo Fighters Tour

Tickets for the Foo Fighters’ 2026 North American tour officially go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on October 31, 2025, via FooFighters.com. Fans can sign up for presale access, which begins at 10 a.m. local time on October 29, through livemu.sc/foofighters.

Given their history of sold-out shows, fans are encouraged to buy early — VIP packages and special pre-sale options will also be available through Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

What Cities Are the Foo Fighters Playing In?

The Foo Fighters are bringing their high-energy stadium show to fans across North America next summer. See the full list of announced dates below: