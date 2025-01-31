FireAid Concert: Where Is the L.A. Concert Streaming Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images for FIREAID

FireAid, a one-night-only benefit concert to support Southern California communities impacted by wildfires, took place on Thursday, January 30, at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The five-hour event featured over 20 artists from a range of genres, with performances happening simultaneously at both venues in the city.

Find out more about the performers, how to watch the concert, and whether donations are still being accepted below.

What Celebrities Performed at FireAid?

The benefit concert featured a star-studded lineup.

Green Day kicked off the Forum show with their song “Last Night on Earth,” which included a surprise appearance by Billie Eilish. They followed up with their anthem “Still Breathing” from their 2016 album Revolution Radio and their 1994 classic “When I Come Around” from Dookie.

Lady Gaga brought the night to a close with a stirring performance of songs from the 2018 film A Star Is Born, as well as an original track she wrote for the benefit.

🚨 lady gaga performs an original song “all i need is time” she and her fiancé wrote solely for the fireaid benefit concert. pic.twitter.com/3EqeLI5nZZ — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) January 31, 2025

Other standout performers included the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Katy Perry, No Doubt, Earth, Wind & Fire, Dr. Dre, Joni Mitchell, Alanis Morissette, Stevie Nicks, Anderson .Paak, Stephen Stills, Graham Nash, Mike Campbell, and Olivia Rodrigo.

A surprise appearance came from the surviving members of Nirvana—Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic, and Pat Smear—who joined forces with St. Vincent, Kim Gordon, Joan Jett, and Grohl’s daughter, Violet, to perform some of Nirvana’s iconic hits.

Can I Stream FireAid?

FireAid at the Kia Forum was broadcast live across multiple platforms, including Apple Music, Apple TV, DirecTV, Disney+, Hulu, FanDuel, KTLA+, Max, Netflix, Paramount+, Pluto TV, Peacock, NBC News Now, Prime Video, and Twitch. The concert was also streamed on platforms like SiriusXM, SoundCloud, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Veeps, X, and YouTube.

You can now watch the concert on YouTube.

Can I Still Donate to FireAid?

For more information on donations, please visit FireAidLA.org. According to the site, direct contributions will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, supporting both short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives aimed at preventing future wildfire disasters across Southern California.