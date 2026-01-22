Why Is Fernando Mendoza’s Mother in a Wheelchair? What Happened to His Mom

Image Credit: Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

Fernando Mendoza has become one of the most talked-about figures in college sports, not only for his success on the field but for the powerful personal story behind it. The Indiana Hoosiers star recently led his team to a national championship on January 19, 2026, and captured the prestigious Heisman Trophy — milestones he shared emotionally with his family, especially his mother, Elsa Mendoza. Seen using a wheelchair during games and postgame celebrations, Elsa’s presence has sparked curiosity about her health and the journey she’s been on.

After the championship win, Elsa told The Sporting Tribune, “It’s so overwhelming. I don’t even know what I’m feeling. It’s like a numbness. Every hug with him, I know that sounds so cliché, but this is just so special because I know how bad he wanted it and how hard he worked to get here. That hug means the world.”

Below, learn more about Fernando and his family, including his mother.

Why Is Fernando Mendoza ’s Mother in a Wheelchair?

Fernando’s mother, Elsa, uses a wheelchair because she has been living with multiple sclerosis (MS) for nearly two decades — a chronic autoimmune condition that can significantly affect mobility. She was diagnosed when Fernando and his brothers were young and kept her condition private for years before the effects became more pronounced. Her health later worsened after a bout with COVID-19, eventually making walking difficult.

In December 2025, Fernando told PEOPLE that his mom is his reason “why,” just one week before winning the 2025 Heisman Trophy. “It’s that unwavering optimism that she gives me that really helps me go through my day,” Fernando shared. “And she’s so special to me. And to see her is such an inspiration to me. I’m so lucky to have someone like that in my life.”

Fernando Mendoza’s Family

Fernando comes from a deeply supportive, close-knit family that has played a central role in his life and career. He is the eldest of three sons born to Elsa and Fernando Mendoza Sr., and his younger brothers, Alberto and Max, have remained by his side throughout his football journey.

His father is a pediatric emergency physician in Miami who previously played high school football and competed in rowing at the college level. Fernando and his younger brother Alberto even shared the field at Indiana, with Alberto serving as his backup quarterback during the Hoosiers’ championship run.