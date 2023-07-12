‘FBoy Island’ Season 3: The Cast, Premiere Date & Everything Else We Know

FBoy Island is a reality dating series.

The show is returning for season 3 on The CW.

The Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston will be on season 3.

Here come the F-Boys! Reality TV fans are thrilled that FBoy Island is returning for season 3. The reality dating show was canceled by HBO Max (now MAX) after two seasons, but The CW gave it new life. The series follows three women who travel to a tropical paradise and are joined by 24 men. Half of them are “Nice Guys,” who are looking for love, and the other half are “F-Boys,” who just want the cash prize. Season 3 will feature a new cast including a former Bachelorette star.

HollywoodLife has the latest updates on the new season of FBoy Island. Keep reading to get the scoop on the cast, the premiere date, and more.

FBoy Island Season 3 Premiere Date

FBoy Island season 3 does not have an official premiere date. The show is expected to return in the fall of 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will air on The CW.

The first season of FBoy Island premiered in July 2021 on HBO Max. The second season premiered in July 2022. The show was canceled in December 2022 amidst the Warner Bros. and Discovery merger. On May 2, news broke that FBoy Island was picked up for season 3 on The CW.

FBoy Island Season 3 Cast

The FBoy Island season 3 cast has not been announced — except for one familiar face. The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston will appear in the new season. The show shared a clip of Katie on location telling the cameraman she’s “ready,” before she acts shocked that she’s on FBoy Island.

Katie first appeared on Matt James‘ season of The Bachelor in 2021. She was the lead star of season 17 of The Bachelorette and picked Blake Moynes, but they broke off their engagement in October 2021, months after the season finale aired. Katie went on to date season 17 contestant John Hersey but they broke up in June 2022.

FBoy Island Season 3 Host

Comedian Nikki Glaser is returning to host Fboy Island season 3. When the show was picked up for another season by The CW, Nikki said in a statement, “I’m so damn excited that my favorite reality TV show is coming back. It’s icing on the cake that I get to host it again. I hope I forget everything that happens while I make the show so that I can relive it all when it airs. I couldn’t be prouder to have my name on such a hilarious, captivating and ridiculous show.”

FBoy Island Spinoff

In May 2023, The CW announced an FBoy Island spinoff series called FGirl Island. The series will flip gender roles and feature three men who have to suss out who are the “Nice Girls” and who are the “F-Girls.” The spinoff will be hosted by Nikki Glaser and will premiere in early 2024 on The CW.