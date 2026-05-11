‘Fast & Furious’ TV Series: Projected Release Date, Cast, Plot & All Updates

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In the end, winning is winning. Fast & Furious fans will be thrilled to see their favorite action film franchise continue with a TV series, which is now in development. Original cast member Vin Diesel announced the television news during an NBCUniversal upfront presentation in New York on May 11, 2026, alongside Jimmy Fallon.

“For the last decade, we have realized that the fans have wanted more,” Diesel said, according to Variety. “They wanted us to expand the legacy characters, their stories. And for the last decade, the desire has been for us to enter the TV space that Fallon has mastered. And I had to wait till it was right. … It became right when Donna Langley started to oversee it all, because that’s when I knew that the integrity of the characters, the international appeal, what makes us all feel like family would be protected in the TV space. The news that I have here today is that Peacock is launching four shows from the Fast and Furious universe.”

Although Diesel claimed it would be four productions, Variety reported that it’s just one.

Hollywood Life will keep you updated on everything we know so far about the Fast & Furious TV series here!

Where Will the Fast & Furious TV Series Be Streaming?

When the show comes out, all episodes of Fast & Furious should be streaming on Peacock, per Variety.

When Does the Fast & Furious TV Show Come Out? Projected Release Date

A release date for the series has not been disclosed at the time of publication.

Who Will Be in the Fast & Furious TV Series Cast?

At the time of publication, no cast members have been confirmed for the Fast & Furious series. Since the show is in the early development stages, no final casting decisions have been made yet. However, according to Variety, Mike Daniels and Wolfe Coleman will serve as co-showrunners as well as executive producers and writers for the pilot episode.

As for Diesel, the OG star will executive produce alongside Sam Vincent through One Race. Neal Moritz and Pavun Shetty of Original Film also be executive producers along with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Chris Morgan.

What Will the Fast & Furious TV Show Be About?

Plot details are currently under wraps for the show, though Diesel said the creative team wants to “expand the legacy characters [and] their stories.”