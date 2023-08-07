‘Fantastic Four’ Cast: Everything We Know So Far About The Remake

Fantastic Four is set to release in May 2025.

Marvel hasn’t officially announced any of the cast.

Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and more are reportedly in the mix.

Everyone’s feeling fantastic about the new Fantastic Four. Even though there have been no official casting announcements yet, the online rumors about who will play the film’s key roles have made Marvel’s Fantastic Four one of the top upcoming films. Notable names have emerged as possible frontrunners for Reed Richards, Sue Storm, and more.

This won’t be the first time these Fantastic Four characters have been seen on the big screen. Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis starred in the 2005 film adaptation and the 2007 sequel. Chris went on to nab the role of Steve Rogers/Captain America and helped shape the MCU into what it is today.

A reboot with Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B. Jordan, and Jamie Bell was released in 2015. The film was unfortunately a box office bomb. The rights to the Fantastic Four characters reverted to Marvel Studios when Disney acquired 21st Century Fox in 2019.

So, what do we know about the new Fantastic Four? When is it coming out? How will the double Hollywood strikes impact the movie? HollywoodLife is breaking down everything we know so far.

Who Are The Actors In The New Fantastic Four?

Marvel Studios has not confirmed any official casting news for the new Fantastic Four. However, there’s been plenty of rumors going around regarding the film’s 4 major roles: Mr. Fantastic/Reed Richards, The Invisible Woman/Sue Storm, The Human Torch/Johnny Storm, and The Thing/Ben Grimm.

Above The Line’s Jeff Sneider reported that Vanessa Kirby and Joseph Quinn “are being eyed” for the roles of siblings Sue and Johnny Storm. Vanessa is coming off her latest run as the White Widow in Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One. Joseph had his breakout moment as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things season 4 and has been cast in a key Gladiator sequel role.

Jack Quaid’s name was also popular amongst fans for the role of Johnny Storm, but The Boys star took to Twitter to refute the rumors. “Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can!” he tweeted on August 3.

Hello everyone. Nope. Not playing Johnny Storm but hey I’m flattered. Now that you’re here though, donate to the @sagaftra foundation if you can! https://t.co/ertJTWWhYb — Jack Quaid (@JackQuaid92) August 3, 2023

As for Mr. Fantastic, John Krasinski has been a popular choice for years. However, Above The Line also reported that House of the Dragon star Matt Smith was “in discussions” for the role but sources now “don’t expect that deal to work out.” Adam Driver has reportedly passed on the role for now. Dev Patel’s name is on the Mr. Fantastic shortlist, according to film reporter Grace Randolph.

The Bear breakout Ebon Moss-Bachrach has been thrown into the mix, but it’s believed he’s not being targeted for The Thing. Many fans believe he’d be a great Doctor Doom, a primary villain for the Fantastic Four. “I’ve liked ebon moss-bachrach since Punisher. And that weird character – and others he’s played. He has a Barry Keough [sic] creepiness to him, so I’m in if he’s Dr. Doom. Who WAS alluded to in Wakanda Forever!” one fan tweeted. According to Above The Line, Black Bird’s Paul Walter Hauser is “not going” to be The Thing.

Marvel hasn’t spoken out about any of the casting rumors — and for good reason. A big chunk of Hollywood is currently on hold as writers and members of SAG-AFTRA fight for a fair deal with the big studios that make up the AMPTP [Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers]. The scheduling delays stemming from the strikes could impact the Fantastic Four casting.

Fantastic Four Release Date

Fantastic Four currently has a release date of May 2, 2025. At San Diego Comic Con in 2022, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that Fantastic Four was going to kick off Phase 6 of the MCU and would hit theaters on November 8, 2024. Marvel later pushed Fantastic Four and several other projects in the works to later dates. Fantastic Four took over the May 2025 release date for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Given the ongoing writers’ and SAG-AFTRA strike, the current release date could be pushed even further. As of August 2023, there’s no sign that the strikes will end any time soon, which means major projects like Fantastic Four won’t be able to film until there’s a resolution.

Fantastic Four will be directed by Matt Shakman. He notably directed 9 episodes of Disney+’s WandaVision. He was initially set to direct a Star Trek sequel, but he left the project to helm Fantastic Four. Matt told The Wrap in February 2023 that the Fantastic Four directing opportunity was “just too hard to pass up.” He also noted that filming was expected to start in early 2024.

Will John Krasinski Play Mr. Fantastic?

John Krasinski’s brief run as Mr. Fantastic is likely over. The actor made a cameo appearance as Mr. Fantastic in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, giving a legion of fans the Reed Richards they’d been fan-casting for years. Despite playing the iconic superhero in the MCU — albeit in an alternate universe — John’s version of Mr. Fantastic died at the hands of Wanda Maximoff.

In December 2022, The Office alum revealed whether or not there had been any ongoing discussions about him continuing the role in the future. “There aren’t any discussions at all, the only discussion I had was actually in the second-to-last week of Jack Ryan,” John told The Wrap. “Kevin Feige called and said would you ever fly to L.A. and play in our sandbox for a day? I was honored to do it. I flew right from Budapest when we wrapped and went right to the Doctor Strange set. I’m a big fan of all those characters and that world, so to get to play in that sandbox for one day was a real thrill.”