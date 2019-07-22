Expecting Moms In Bikinis Proudly Baring Bumps — See Shay Mitchell & More

There’s nothing more beautiful than a pregnant belly and these celeb moms love showing off their bumps! See the best baby bumps in bikinis below.

Shay Mitchell is spending this July heatwave cooling off on the beaches of Mexico. She posted new bikini photos on July 21, rocking a neon green look with a black mesh cover-up on top. Shay announced her pregnancy on Instagram on June 28, with a tasteful topless photo, jokingly writing, “Does this mean I’m allowed to drive in the car pool lane at all times now?” Since then, she has been showing off her bump in multiple bikinis while on vacation in Positano, Italy, and now in Mexico on the Revolve trip. See her sexy neon green bikini look right here! Gorgeous!

Shay truly looks amazing — she makes pregnancy look so easy and glamorous! Trust me, I was just pregnant and it’s not easy! She’s absolutely glowing, and totally “keeping up” with the other models and influencers with her on this Revolve trip in Mexico, despite the fact that she admits that she is “tired.”

Shay is not the only one who has taken to social media to flaunt her baby bump. Actress Hilary Duff showed off her bump on the beach before the birth of her daughter Banks Violet Bair in 2018. Tori Spelling showed off her bump way back in 2011. She has 5 kids, so she’s definitely used to having a bump! And Kate Hudson rocked her baby bump while relaxing at a California spa in 2018, before she gave birth to her daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa in October 2018. See more celebs showing off their bumps in bikinis by clicking through the gallery attached! Would you have the confidence to rock a bikini while pregnant?