Ernie Anastos’ Cause of Death: How Did the Beloved News Anchor Die?

Ernie Anastos, the beloved and legendary news anchor, children’s author and TV host, died earlier this week. He was 82. Having worked for multiple news stations throughout his career, including ABC 7 Eyewitness News and WCBS, Anastos became a prominent figurehead in news. And as a dedicated anchor, the late New Hampshire native worked until the end of his life.

Anastos’ family confirmed his death on March 12 to multiple news outlets.

Here’s what we know about Anastos’ final days as his inner circle and colleagues mourn him.

Who Was Ernie Anastos?

Anastos was a widely appreciated news anchor. He worked for My9, ABC 7 Eyewitness News, CBS 2 and FOX 5 throughout his career. Peers from the news industry paid tribute to him in heartfelt statements, including Eyewitness News’ Bill Ritter.

“He was something unique, and no matter your politics – Ernie was trusted,” Ritter said. “Reporting the news – reporting truth and facts – that’s what Ernie believed in.”

Ernie Anastos, iconic New York anchor who spent 11 years at WABC-TV, dies at 82 https://t.co/duBC7ZUsBM pic.twitter.com/PWuUtmfmBo — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) March 12, 2026

Over at CBS, Tony Aiello praised Anastos’ work ethic and legacy. “If there was a Mount Rushmore for news anchors in New York, Ernie would be one of the four faces,” Aiello said. “He worked at four stations. He paired well with every co-anchor they ever put him with because he was such a pro.”

CBS News New York’s Marcia Kramer recalled how Anastos welcomed her into the television side of the industry.

“When I made the switch from print to TV, I was terrified, terrified to go on the set,” Kramer recalled. “So he knew this and he would hand me a rose, throw a pencil at me, one time, he threw a paperclip at me. All of it to make me believe that I was not gonna die and fall on the floor.”

How Did Ernie Anastos Die? His Cause of Death

Anastos’ wife, Kelly, said he died of pneumonia at New York’s Northern Westchester Hospital on March 11, 2026.