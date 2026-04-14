Eric Swalwell Allegations Explained: Sexual Assault Claims, Stephen Cloobeck Fallout & Is He a Democrat?

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Eric Swalwell, the Democratic Representative from California, has been accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct and assault. As a result, Swalwell announced he would resign from Congress and apologized to his family, which only fanned the flames of the controversy.

“I am deeply sorry to my family, staff and constituents for mistakes in judgment I’ve made in my past,” Swalwell wrote in a public statement, before adding, “I will fight the serious, false allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility for the mistakes I did make.”

Pointing out that he was “aware of efforts to bring an immediate expulsion vote against me and other members,” Swalwell noted, “Expelling anyone in Congress without due process, within days of an allegation being made, is wrong. But it’s also wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties. Therefore, I plan to resign my seat in Congress.”

After several women, including a former staff member of Swalwell’s, came forward with the accusations, he denied them.

“These allegations are false and come on the eve of an election against the front-runner for governor,” Swalwell told CNN in a statement. “For nearly 20 years, I have served the public – as a prosecutor and a congressman and have always protected women. I will defend myself with the facts and where necessary bring legal action. My focus in the coming days is to be with my wife and children and defend our decades of service against these lies.”

Here, we break down Swalwell’s accusations, resignation from Congress and his entire controversy.

Why Did Eric Swalwell Resign From Congress?

Swalwell said in a public statement that he chose to resign his seat in Congress because it was “wrong for my constituents to have me distracted from my duties.”

Is Eric Swalwell Still Running for California Governor?

Swalwell suspended his bid for governor of California on April 12, 2026. The next day, the House Ethics Committee announced its plans to investigate the allegations against him. That probe will now end, though, since the committee only has jurisdiction over current members.

Eric Swalwell Accusations Explained

Multiple women came forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Swalwell, including a former staff member who accused him of rape. The unnamed former employee claimed that Swalwell sexually assaulted her twice when she was too intoxicated to consent to anything.

Two other women claimed that Swalwell sent them unsolicited genitalia images, and a fourth woman alleged that he kissed her in public without her consent.

A fifth woman named Lonna Drewes claimed during an April 14 press conference that Stallwell raped and choked her in 2018.

“And while he was choking me, I lost consciousness,” Drewes alleged, before adding, “I thought I died.” Drewes further pointed out that she had been in contact with Stalwell prior to the alleged sexual assault.

“He offered me connections to further my software company,” she claimed. On the third encounter, however, Drewes claimed Stalwell “drugged my drink,” lured her to his hotel room, then raped her. “I would never have engaged in a consensual sexual encounter with Eric Swalwell,” she added.

Is Eric Swalwell Married?

Yes, Swalwell has been married to his wife, Brittany Watts, since 2016. Previously, he was married to his ex-wife, Melissa Maranda, from 2007 to 2010.

Does Eric Swalwell Have Children?

Yes, Swalwell shares three children with Watts.

Who Is Stephen Cloobeck? His Connection to Swalwell

Stephen Cloobeck is a billionaire businessman and the CEO of Diamond Resorts. He previously ran a campaign for governor of California before the 2026 election. He ended his campaign roughly six months before the primaries.

Cloobeck invested more than $1 million into Swalwell’s candidacy and let him stay inside his Beverly Hills mansion. However, that changed after the sexual misconduct claims emerged. In a statement to The New York Post, Cloobeck said he was “no longer supporting Eric.”

“F**King tell everyone I’m a libertarian,” Cloobeck said, before adding, “F*k you, Democrat Party. I’m a libertarian now.”

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.