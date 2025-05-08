Emma Grede’s Net Worth: Inside the Skims Co-Founder’s Fortune

Image Credit: GC Images

Emma Grede is making headlines now that she’s shared her thoughts on how to establish a work-life balance. The entrepreneur and fashion designer, who works with Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS company and Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, has steadily risen to prominence over the years, which also resulted in a net worth increase.

In May 2025, Emma raised eyebrows during an interview on the “Diary of a CEO” podcast by telling listeners that work-life balance “is your problem” and “yours to figure out” rather than a company’s responsibility. However, she followed up by noting that this is because of how work culture has changed over time.

“Because the way we run organizations now is that no one misses dentist appointments or a doctor’s appointment or a haircut or their kid’s parent-teacher conference … that’s just not how we work anymore, right?” Emma asked. “You come in, you have set hours, but there’s flexibility within your working life. It’s not like ‘Oh my goodness, such and such is not at their desk.’ That’s just not how we work anymore.”

Below, learn more about Emma and her success in the business world.

Who Is the CEO of SKIMS?

The CEO of SKIMS is Jens Grede, but Emma is the co-founder of the shapewear company.

During a 2022 interview with Forbes, Emma recalled growing up in London and how she fell in love with a career in fashion.

“I grew up in the ‘80s, and London was just the beating heart of the fashion industry, and for me it was just all about the supermodels,” Emma told the publication. “I was obsessed with Kate [Moss] and Naomi [Campbell] and Linda [Evangelista] and Helena [Christiansen]. It was almost a sense of escapism, being able to look at fashion.”

She added, “When I came to America I would be asked a lot of questions about being a Black woman in business and honestly that was never really my reality or experience in Europe that that was even something people would question me about. I felt that with my position and what I’ve been able to build for myself and where I am right now in my life that the right thing to do would be to leverage that.”

When Did Emma Greded Start Working for SKIMS?

Emma met Kris Jenner at a fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in 2015 and pitched her an idea for a denim company, which would become Good American. In 2019, she co-founded SKIMS with Kim, and the shapewear brand took off in sales.

Emma Grede’s Net Worth

Thanks to her years of hard work, Emma has increased her net worth by a massive amount. The businesswoman is now worth an estimated $360 million, according to Forbes, which attributed most of her wealth to her 8 percent stake in SKIMS.

Is Emma Grede Married?

Yes, Emma is married to Jens Grede, the CEO of SKIMS, and they share four children together.