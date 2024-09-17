Emily Gold Dies by Suicide: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Cheerleader Dead After Competing

Image Credit: Getty Images

Cheerleader Emily Gold, a participant on America’s Got Talent, died at the age of 17 on Friday, September 13. Emily appeared in Season 19 of the competition series but was eliminated in the quarterfinals. Her family announced her passing on Instagram on Sunday, September 15, stating, “Our hearts have a hole the size of the universe right now.”

The message from her family—Brandy, Steve, and Alex—read, “Dear friends, with sadness beyond measure, we must tell you all that we lost our beautiful Emily.” They continued, “The outpouring of love and support we are receiving shows us how many lives that angel touched and lifted up, and it is what will help us through the most difficult time of our lives. Thank you all so much for your love and support.”

The post has received over three thousand likes and more than 300 comments expressing immense support for the late cheerleader. Her brother Alex commented, “I love you, sis. I’m going to do it all for you. I’ll always look for you in the sky.” In addition, the family shared that they “will announce details of service once they have been arranged.”

While the family did not specify the cause of death, the San Bernardino Coroner’s Office ruled it a suicide. This news comes after Emily was praised just weeks earlier in August by AGT judge Simon Cowell, who described her performance with her Los Osos High School Varsity Dance team as “absolutely brilliant.”

In May, Emily shared a carousel post about her experience on the show, she captioned it , “WE AUDITIONED!!!!!! This has been the most incredible experience, and we couldn’t have done it without @rachelmuego and @kylee.kam. Thank you both for creating and guiding the most beautiful family.”

Additionally, her dance team shared a tribute with videos of the varsity dance captain, stating, “Our sweet sweet Emily—we love you endlessly and miss you more than words can ever express. Everything we do is for you, our beautiful angel.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/ at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).