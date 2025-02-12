Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth: How Much Money Does She Have Now?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes was once a respected CEO who created what seemed like a medical revolution for detecting diseases, however, it turned out that her company Theranos’ machine didn’t work at all. Elizabeth is still serving her jail time for being charged on 4 counts. Learn more about her net worth below.

What Did Elizabeth Holmes Do?

In 2014, Elizabeth, who founded the company Theranos, claimed that her company had a testing device called, the Edison, that could easily detect cancer and diabetes by taking a finger prick of blood, per BBC. But what seemed like a medical revolution turned out to be false. The former Theranos CEO was found guilty on 4 counts, partly due to defrauding investors, which caused them to lose hundreds of millions of dollars. Three of the 4 counts were for wire fraud and the fourth one was for the conspiracy to commit wire fraud, due to providing false hope to her investors about the devices that were being created at the company. U.S. Attorney Stephanie Hinds stated: “The guilty verdicts in this case reflect Ms. Holmes’ culpability in this large-scale investor fraud and she must now face sentencing for her crimes,” as reported by NPR. In 2022, she got a jail sentence that was 11 years and 3 months long.

Where Is Elizabeth Holmes Now?

Elizabeth is in a Texas prison, and she is the mother of two children — son William, 3, and daughter Invicta, 2, who are being raised in the state by their father, and Elizabeth’s boyfriend, Billy Evans. Elizabeth met Billy, who was a hotel chain heir, during a charity event in 2017, and he proposed the following year.

She shared her take on motherhood, given her situation with People, and she stated: “I know how the optics look, but I always wanted to be a mother. I wanted to have children, be a mom. I truly did not think I would ever be convicted or found guilty. I kept talking to my lawyers and they also assured me we would never get this far. It wasn’t planned and I can’t worry about what others think. It’s just when the timing happened.” Her children will be 10 and 9, when she gets out of jail in 2032. Her initial sentencing of 11 years has been decreased due to her good behavior while in jail.

Billy once sent the judge a statement in efforts to get her time decreased, and the letter was obtained by People. In it, he stated: “My heart is broken with the thought of spending any days away from Liz, for a future in which my son grows up with a relationship with his mother on the other side of glass armed by guards. The gravity of time without her is hard for me to comprehend.”

What Is Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Now?

Elizabeth Holmes’ net worth is currently $0 and is in the negatives of -$226 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Her net worth used to be $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.