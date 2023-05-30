Elizabeth Holmes’ Prison Life: Inside Her Daily Routine, Location & More To Know

Elizabeth Holmes is a former biotech entrepreneur who is most known for founding the former company known as Theranos.

In Nov. 2022, she was sentenced to 11 years in prison for crimes involving fraud.

On May 30, 2023, Elizabeth entered prison at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas.

Now that former Theranos founder, Elizabeth Holmes, 39, has officially entered prison at the Federal Prison Camp in Bryan, Texas (FPC Bryan) on May 30, her day-to-day routine has been drastically changed. Elizabeth entered the “minimum-security” prison Monday to begin serving her 11-year sentence for her crimes associated with Theranos’ fraud. Days ahead of beginning her lengthy prison sentence, the 39-year-old was spotted spending time with her husband, Billy Evans, and their two children, Invicta and William, in San Diego (see photos here). Amid the start of her life-changing sentence, here is everything to know about Elizabeth’s daily jail life and more.

Elizabeth Holmes’ Daily Routine In Prison

The disgraced former CEO of Theranos has officially traded in her staple black turtle neck shirt for a set of khaki pants and a matching khaki shirt, per the prison’s official handbook. Elizabeth will also be responsible for making sure she keeps her personal room clean and is to make her own bed each morning according to the institution’s guidelines. The mother-of-two is to personally sweep and mop her own room in addition to removing her own trash. Her wakeup call time is set to be 6AM local time.

Elizabeth will be required to use the “Toothpaste, toothbrushes, combs, razors, and soap for personal hygiene,” issued by the prison. However, she is allowed to purchase brand name items through the institution’s Commissary. It is likely that the former businesswoman could have a roommate or roommates, as the rooms are typically two-person bunk beds, per BBC News. All inmates are required to work and earn between 12 cents and $1.15/hour. The jobs are either food service or some form of factory work, per the handbook. Elizabeth will be allowed one hour per meal, which can includes a “National Menu” of “regular, heart healthy and no-flesh dietary options.”

The Prison’s Location

As previously mentioned, the Federal Prison Camp is located in Bryan, Texas. The FPC sits on 37 acres and includes more than 500 inmates total. Elizabeth is not the only celebrity there either, as The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Jen Shah, is currently serving her own prison sentence there as well. The prison is known for holding inmates who committed “non-violent offences and white-collar crimes,” per BBC.



Not only will Elizabeth be working while serving her just over half a decade sentence, but she will have access to other activities. The FPC offers “business skills, foreign languages, television, sports and go to religious services,” for the inmates to take part in. The handbook also clearly states how strict of a facility it is, noting that, “You will be treated in a mature and responsible manner, and you will be expected to act accordingly.” In addition, she could face disciplinary action for not maintaining her room neat and orderly, not waking up on time, and more.

Is Elizabeth Holmes Allowed Visitors?

The facility will allow Elizabeth to have video calls with her family, including in-person visits from her husband and children. Elizabeth will only be allowed visitation on holidays and weekends and will be allowed “limited physical contact” between her and her visitors. She married Billy in 2019 and welcomed their first child, William, in July 2021, just before her criminal trial began that August, per Women’s Health. Later, she and Billy welcomed their first daughter, Invicta, around Feb. 2023, just months before she began serving her sentence.

How Long Will Elizabeth Holmes Be In Prison?

Elizabeth was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison for fraud charges in Nov. 2022. As she started her sentence on May 30, 2023, she is expected to be released around Aug. 2034. In addition to her prison time, Elizabeth will be required to have three years of supervision upon her release. The story of how she committed fraud was documented on the Hulu drama series, The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried. Not only did Elizabeth get charged for fraud, but her former beau and business partner, Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, 57, began serving his 13-year prison sentence in Apr. 2023. Federal judge Edward Davila, ordered the Stanford dropout to pay the Theranos fraud victims $452 million in restitution.