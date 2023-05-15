Elizabeth Holmes Cradles Baby, 3 Mos., & Plays With Son, 2, On Mother’s Day Before 11 Year Jail Sentence

Elizabeth Holmes spent Mother’s Day by bonding with her two children and her partner Billy Evans. The former biotech entrepreneur, 39, was seen holding her daughter Invicta, 3 months, while Billy carried their son William, 2, which you can see here, via DailyMail. While Elizabeth is awaiting her final ruling on her 11-year prison sentence, she seemed like she had a nice time at the beach in San Diego on Sunday, May 14.

As Elizabeth and Billy got out of the car, the Theranos founder sported a large sun hat as well as a brown top, jeans, and slides, as she carried her daughter. Invicta was wrapped in a light blue blanket. Billy rocked a checkered button-down and a pair of khakis, as he carried William, who was wearing a small button-down and jeans. Billy also carried balloons, some flowers, and a gift bag as they made their way from the car.

Later, the family was seen relaxing on the beach. Elizabeth, Billy, and William all wore baseball caps as they relaxed on the beach. Elizabeth was also seen playing with her son in the sand. She seemed to help him build a sandcastle while their dog was nearby.

Elizabeth was sentenced to 11 years in prison in November 2022, months after she was convicted on fraud charges for misleading investors and the government in relation to Theranos. While she was originally supposed to turn herself over on April 27, her surrender date was delayed as she waits for a court to rule on her appeal, per NPR.

Ahead of Elizabeth’s prison sentence, she was the subject of a New York Times profile earlier in May, where she opened up about how she’s been spending time with her family as it’s uncertain what the future holds. “How would you spend your time if you didn’t know how much time you had left?” she said at one point in the interview. “It would be the kind of things we’re doing now because they’re perfect. Just being together.”

Elizabeth and Billy have been dating since 2017, and they became engaged in 2019. While the pair reportedly got married in a private ceremony, it’s not clear if they actually ever legally got married. Still, the former entrepreneur opened up about falling in love amidst the legal troubles. “Finding your person in the middle of all of this and experiencing that love when you’re going through hell is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever experienced,” she told the Times.