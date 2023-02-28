Elizabeth Holmes Gives Birth To Baby No. 2 & Asks Judge If She Can Stay Out Of Prison

Elizabeth Holmes is now a mother for the second time. And according to documents obtained by CBS News, in a court filing she seeks to delay her 11-year prison sentence because her “two very young children” keep her from being a flight risk. She was set to begin the sentence on April 27. “Ms. Holmes has deep ties to the community: She is the mother of two very young children; she has close relationships with family and friends, many of who submitted letters at sentencing vouching for her good character; and she volunteers with a rape crisis and counseling organization,” the documents read.

Elizabeth welcomed her first child, son William Holmes Evans, on July 10, 2021, before her criminal trial had even started. She became pregnant with her second child with partner Billy Evans, with the news emerging back in November when she was sentenced. In January 2022, she was infamously convicted of defrauding investors with a supposedly revolutionary blood-testing company in Silicon Valley.

An HBO documentary called The Inventor: Out For Blood In Silicon Valley let viewers in on what was really happening at the Theranos startup. A Hulu dramatization called The Dropout (based on a podcast) starred Mean Girls icon Amanda Seyfried and raised Elizabeth’s notorious profile even further.

In a February 2022 interview, Amanda opened up about why it was difficult to play the embattled, once-celebrated, Theranos founder. “This is not just about showing all the points where this woman made bad choices,” the actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “We’re investigating why we love a fall from grace, why we want to watch train wrecks.”

Amanda also admitted she’d listened to the podcast and still struggled to understand her character. “I watched and listened to all of it, but I learned nothing about her,” she confessed. “It’s crazy that she can still be such an enigma with all the information surrounding her.”