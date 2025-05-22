Elias Rodriguez: About the Suspect in Israeli Embassy Staff Shooting

Image Credit: Getty Images

A suspect was identified in the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members near Washington D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday, May 21. According to Head of the Metropolitan Police Pamela Smith, a man named Elias Rodriguez told police where he discarded a weapon, which was then recovered, and “he implied that he committed the offense.”

Below, learn about the suspect, Rodriguez, and what happened to the Israeli Embassy staff members.

What Happened Near the Capital Jewish Museum?

A shooting took place in downtown Washington D.C. during the evening of May 21 outside of the Capital Jewish Museum. Two people were fatally shot while leaving the American Jewish Committee event, which organizers said was about helping people in Gaza, according to BBC.

The two people that were shot were identified as a young couple almost engaged to be married.

The suspect re-entered the venue following the shooting, according to event organizer Jojo Kalin, who told BBC Today that “security let this person in thinking that they were a bystander or witness.” She went on to describe the suspect as “very distraught,” and she did not see a weapon on him. However, he then “[whipped] out his red Jordanian keffiyeh, and he [yelled] ‘Free Palestine.'”

Kalin said that, since the event was focused on building coalitions in the Middle East, it was “deeply ironic that what we were discussing was bridge building, and then, we were all hit over the head with such hatred.”

Who Is Elias Rodriguez?

Rodriguez, 30, is the suspect behind the shooting of two Israeli Embassy staff members. He is from Chicago, according to multiple outlets.

Not much else is known about Rodriguez except that DC Metropolitan Police had no “prior interactions” with him, Chief Smith said during a press conference after the shooting.

“We don’t see anything in his background that would have placed him on our radar,” Smith added, per BBC. “Our joint terrorism task force is working very closely with the FBI to ensure that we can do a deep dive into his background.”