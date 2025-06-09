Eggs Recalled Amid Salmonella Outbreak: What to Know

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

Millions of dozen-egg cartons have been recalled in the United States due to a salmonella outbreak, one of the most common bacterial forms of food poisoning. Since the recall affects several states around the country, find out which egg brands you need to avoid and learn more about what salmonella is.

Why Were Eggs Recalled?

The Food and Drug Administration recalled multiple brands of eggs due to a salmonella outbreak. All brown cage-free and brown certified organic eggs in about nine states were pulled by the FDA, including in California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Wyoming, New Mexico, Nebraska, Illinois and Indiana.

According to NBC Chicago, 1,700,000 dozen eggs were recalled. So far, at the time of publication, at least 79 people have been sickened by the bacteria, and 21 have been hospitalized, per the FDA.

What Is Salmonella?

Salmonella is the most common form of bacterial food poisoning in the U.S., according to Cleveland Clinic. The bacteria destroys cells that line a person’s intestines, which makes it difficult for the body to absorb water. The illness causes severe diarrhea and can last between four to seven days, per Cleveland Clinic.

Which Egg Brands Were Recalled?

The FDA recalled eggs that have the plant number code numbers P-6562 or CA5330, which are printed on the cartons. The withdrawn dozen eggs would come in fiber or plastic cartons, and they were distributed between February 3, 2025, throughout May 15, 2025.

According to multiple outlets, the following egg brands have been affected: Sun Harvest, Clover Nulaid, O Organics, Marketside, Raleys, Simple Truth, Sunnyside and First Street.

The recalled brands were sold at stores such as Walmart, Save Mart, FoodMaxx, Lucky, Smart & Final, Safeway, Raleys and Ralphs.