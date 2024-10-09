Ed Wheeler: 5 Things to Know About the ‘Blue Bloods’ Actor Who Died

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ed Wheeler left a lasting impact on the acting world, passing away on August 21, 2024, at a hospital in New Jersey. According to his wife, Messeret Stroman Wheeler, who shared the news with Deadline, he was 88 at the time of his passing. He was known for his work in numerous hit films and TV shows. “In loving memory of my beloved husband, Ed Wheeler. You brought light, laughter and love into every corner of my life and the lives of all who knew you. Your talent, dedication and passion were unmatched – whether on stage, in front of the camera or behind the scenes. From national commercials to the esteemed Negro Ensemble Company, your presence was felt and cherished,” his wife shared in an Instagram post honoring him.

To learn more about the late actor, Hollywood Life has compiled five facts about Ed Wheeler.

When Was Ed Wheeler Born?

According to The New York Post, Ed Wheeler was born on February 18, 1936.

Where Was Ed Wheeler Born?

Ed Wheeler was born in Brooklyn, New York, per the outlet.

Ed Wheeler’s Career

Ed Wheeler started his career in TV commercials before landing a role in two episodes of the show Watch Your Mouth in 1978, according to the outlet. As listed on IMDb, he starred in several other projects throughout his career, including films like Daylight and Godzilla, and TV shows he was best known for, such as Law & Order.

Did Ed Wheeler Have Any Children?

While it’s unclear if Ed Wheeler had children, at the time of his death he was married. He is survived by his wife, as well as nephews, nieces, and other family members, according to The New York Post.

Ed Wheeler’s Cause of Death

According to Deadline, Messeret revealed that his death resulted from respiratory failure caused by complications from pneumonia. “To all who knew Ed, thank you for your love and support during this time. Let’s remember him for the joy he brought into our lives and the profound impact he had on the world. Rest in peace, My Honey. You will always be in my heart,” his wife shared on Instagram.