Ed Gale: 5 Things About the Late ‘Chucky’ Actor Who Died

Ed Gale, best known for his Chucky performances in the creepy Child’s Play horror films, died in May 2025. He was 61 years old. Ed’s niece, Kayse Gale, broke the news via Facebook.

“It is with a heavy heart and a surprisingly light coffin (see what I did there?) that we announce the sudden passing of our uncle, Ed Gale,” Kayse wrote. “Ed Gale has taken his final bow and is now headlining in the afterlife. … Over the course of his career he appeared in over 130 movies, TV shows, and commercials. With this wide ranging body of work, he leaves behind legacy full of questionable lighting and amazing one-liners. Ed’s favorite role was that of the ‘fun uncle.’ His love language was sharing his love of the entertainment industry and the magic of Hollywood with his nieces.”

Kayse concluded her statement by writing, “He delighted in the slow build up of telling a good story, and cheating at cribbage. He had one hell of a laugh, and he will be missed. Rest in love you cranky bastard.”

Hollywood Life is remembering Ed and his career below.

‘Chucky’ actor Ed Gale has passed away at 61. pic.twitter.com/GEgJqXSol7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 28, 2025

Ed Gale Moved to California With Just $41

According to his niece’s Facebook post, Ed “hitched a ride to California when he was 20 years old, with $41 and a dream, and he never looked back.” Afterward, he worked his way up the ladder of Hollywood and landed film roles over time. As Kayse pointed out, Ed appeared in more than 130 movies, television shows and commercials.

Ed Gale Was a DJ at a Roller Rink

Kayse also revealed that her late uncle was a DJ. In her announcement, she wrote that Ed “enjoyed reminiscing about his glory days DJing at the Plainwell roller rink.”

Ed Gale ‘Hated’ Bill Maher

Ed’s niece also revealed that he “hated Bill Maher for no good reason.”

Ed Gale Played Chucky

As most horror fans know, Ed was the in-suit performer from the Child’s Play franchise. However, he was also known for other films, such as Howard the Duck.

Ed Gale Was Under Investigation by the LAPD

From 2023 up until his death, Ed was under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department for allegedly engaging in sexually inappropriate acts with minors. According to multiple outlets, he admitted to the group “Creep Catchers Unit” that he had solicited numerous potential minors for sex.

In May 2025, A spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s office told People that a case involving Ed was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office in September 2023 for a possible misdemeanor filing.