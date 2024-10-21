Early Voting Locations in Texas: When Does Early Voting Start & End?

Image Credit: AFP via Getty Images

As Election Day 2024 approaches, registered voters around the U.S. have questions, such as whether they’re eligible to cast their ballot early. As the race to the White House between Democratic candidate and Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump forges on, early voting has already begun in Texas. So, when did it start and when will it end? Find out more, below.

When Does Early Voting in Texas Start?

Early voting in Texas began on Monday, October 21, and will end on Friday, November 1, 2024. Any registered voter in the state is eligible to cast their ballot early. However, hours vary by location during the early voting period.

Voters in Texas can also cast their ballots early through mail. The deadline to apply for an early mail-in ballot is Friday, October 25.

Early Voting in Dallas-Forth Worth Area Zip Codes

All early voting locations can be found on VoteTexas.gov. In Northern Texas, the counties that have early voting locations include Dallas, Grayson, Cooke, Denton, Hood, Johnson, Kaufman, Palo Pinto and Parker. All counties have multiple zip codes, but specific searches can be found on the VoteTexas.gov site.

Early Voting in San Antonio

The highly populated city of San Antonio has early voting available in multiple locations. According to Texas County’s website, venues for early voting can be located on its map.

Early Voting in Austin

According to the Travis County Clerk’s website, a list of early voting locations can be found here. As seen on the list, the hours for early voting differ. On weekdays and Saturdays in most venues, voting is available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. On Sundays, voting is available from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time.

When Is Election Day 2024?

Election Day is on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.