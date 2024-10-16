Dunkin Donuts’ Halloween Munchkins Bucket: What to Know

October 16, 2024 4:44PM EDT
NEWARK, NJ - MAY 17: People line up at a Dunkin' store inside Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 17, 2024, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images)
Dunkin’ is embracing the Halloween spirit this spooky season.

Starting Wednesday, the company that America runs on will offer a new lineup of Halloween-inspired “tricks and treats” available at restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

“At Dunkin’, we love keeping guests fueled through every season, and Halloween is no exception. With beloved treats like our Spider Donut and new menu items like the Potion Macchiato, we’re excited to give customers a delicious way to celebrate the spooky season,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “Whether it’s picking up a MUNCHKINS Bucket for trick-or-treating or sharing festive donuts with friends and family, we’ve got everything needed to make Halloween a little sweeter.”

Here’s a look at the treats that everyone will want to sink their teeth into.

Dunkin’ Halloween Treats

The holiday-themed items include:

  • Potion Macchiato: Blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor; available hot or iced.
  • Spider Specialty Donut: Adorned with purple frosting and topped with a Glazed Chocolate Munchkins Donut Hole Treat, complete with a chocolate drizzle for spider lets and white drizzle forming the eyes.
  • Halloween Munchkins Bucket: A purple bucket, illustrated with a sweet Halloween motif, can be filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered Munchkins added to the assortment.

Additionally, Dunkin’ is also dressing up its classic Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted Donuts with a “festive blend” of chocolate and orange sprinkles to sweeten the celebrations, the company said in a news release.

What Else Is Dunkin’ Offering This October?

Dunkin’ Rewards members can also take advantage of a variety of deal drops and limited-time offers, available exclusively in the Dunkin’ app. The deals include:

  • Oct. 1-31: Receive 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays
  • Oct. 15-21: Satisfy cravings with a $3 Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich
  • Oct. 22-28: Indulge with a $1 Classic Donut
  • Oct. 23: Boosted Members earn 4x points on beverages
  • Oct. 29-Nov. 4: Enjoy Snackin’ Bacon for $2
  • Oct. 29: Earn 3x points when ordering 25 or 50-count Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats

Customers can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app by visiting dunkinrewards.com.