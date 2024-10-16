Dunkin Donuts’ Halloween Munchkins Bucket: What to Know

Dunkin’ is embracing the Halloween spirit this spooky season.

Starting Wednesday, the company that America runs on will offer a new lineup of Halloween-inspired “tricks and treats” available at restaurants nationwide for a limited time.

“At Dunkin’, we love keeping guests fueled through every season, and Halloween is no exception. With beloved treats like our Spider Donut and new menu items like the Potion Macchiato, we’re excited to give customers a delicious way to celebrate the spooky season,” said Beth Turenne, Vice President of Category Management at Dunkin’. “Whether it’s picking up a MUNCHKINS Bucket for trick-or-treating or sharing festive donuts with friends and family, we’ve got everything needed to make Halloween a little sweeter.”

Here’s a look at the treats that everyone will want to sink their teeth into.