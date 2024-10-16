Dunkin Donuts’ Halloween Munchkins Bucket: What to Know

Dunkin’ Halloween Treats
The holiday-themed items include:
- Potion Macchiato: Blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor; available hot or iced.
- Spider Specialty Donut: Adorned with purple frosting and topped with a Glazed Chocolate Munchkins Donut Hole Treat, complete with a chocolate drizzle for spider lets and white drizzle forming the eyes.
- Halloween Munchkins Bucket: A purple bucket, illustrated with a sweet Halloween motif, can be filled with a 50-count assortment of Munchkins Donut Hole Treats, with new Halloween sprinkle-covered Munchkins added to the assortment.
Additionally, Dunkin’ is also dressing up its classic Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted Donuts with a “festive blend” of chocolate and orange sprinkles to sweeten the celebrations, the company said in a news release.
What Else Is Dunkin’ Offering This October?
Dunkin’ Rewards members can also take advantage of a variety of deal drops and limited-time offers, available exclusively in the Dunkin’ app. The deals include:
- Oct. 1-31: Receive 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays
- Oct. 15-21: Satisfy cravings with a $3 Maple Sugar Bacon Sandwich
- Oct. 22-28: Indulge with a $1 Classic Donut
- Oct. 23: Boosted Members earn 4x points on beverages
- Oct. 29-Nov. 4: Enjoy Snackin’ Bacon for $2
- Oct. 29: Earn 3x points when ordering 25 or 50-count Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats
Customers can create a free account on the Dunkin’ app by visiting dunkinrewards.com.