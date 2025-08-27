Drew Brees’ Net Worth 2025: How Much Money Does the NFL Alum Make?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Drew Brees is one of the most celebrated quarterbacks in NFL history, best known for his record-breaking run with the New Orleans Saints. Over two decades in the league, he not only secured a Super Bowl victory but also racked up massive earnings through contracts, endorsements, and smart business moves. Since retiring, the football legend, 46, has stayed busy with broadcasting roles and investments, keeping his fortune growing. Most recently, he appeared on Fox & Friends in August 2025 to talk about life after football, coaching, and giving back.

But how much is Brees actually worth in 2025? Find out more about him, his career, and net worth below.

Who Is Drew Brees?

Brees was born on January 15, 1979, in Austin, Texas, and grew up in a sports-driven family. His father was a prominent trial lawyer and his mother was an attorney, while his uncle played college football. Brees excelled as a quarterback at Westlake High School, leading his team to a state championship in 1996. He went on to play college football at Purdue University, where he broke multiple Big Ten passing records and became a Heisman Trophy finalist. That success helped him enter the NFL as a second-round draft pick for the San Diego Chargers in 2001.

After an up-and-down start and a serious shoulder injury in 2005 that nearly ended his career, he signed with the New Orleans Saints in 2006. In 2010, he led the team to victory in Super Bowl XLIV, earning the game’s MVP honors, and for setting multiple league passing records.

Even after retirement in 2021, he’s still widely regarded as one of the NFL’s greatest quarterbacks of all time and a future Hall of Famer.

What Is Drew Brees’ Net Worth in 2025?

Brees’ net worth in 2025 is estimated at around $160 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

His fortune comes from a combination of NFL contracts, endorsements, investments, and post-retirement broadcasting. Brees continues to grow his wealth through diversified investments and media appearances, most recently accepting a role as an NFL analyst for Netflix’s Christmas Day games in 2025.

When Did Drew Brees Retire From the NFL?

Brees officially retired from professional football in March 2021, after 20 seasons in the league. His farewell was marked by a heartfelt video featuring his four children, announcing that he was ready to spend more time with family after a demanding career. He finished ranked among the all-time leaders in passing yards (over 80,000) and touchdowns (571).