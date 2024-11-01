Donald Trump’s Liz Cheney Comments: What He Said About the Republican

Image Credit: The Washington Post via Getty Images

With Election Day just days away, both the Republican and Democratic parties are preparing for votes to be counted to determine the winning candidates. As election season intensifies, endorsements have been made for both Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, as well as for Donald Trump and J.D. Vance. Recent remarks by the former 45th President, Donald Trump, toward Liz Cheney have also sparked some controversy.

This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant. #Womenwillnotbesilenced #VoteKamala https://t.co/URH5s929Sa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 1, 2024

What Happened Between Trump and Liz Cheney?

Liz Cheney, a 58-year-old former United States Representative, was born on July 28, 1966. She is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who served alongside George W. Bush from 2001 to 2009.

Who Did Liz Cheney Endorse in the 2024 Election?

Despite her Republican background, Cheney endorsed Democratic candidates Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, even speaking at a Harris campaign event in Ripon, Wisconsin. Cheney expressed her support, saying, “I know that a President Harris will be able to unite this nation. I know that she will be a president who will defend the rule of law, and I know she will be a president who can inspire all of our children, and if I might say so, especially our little girls to do great things,” as shared in a post on Instagram.

What Did Trump Say About Liz Cheney?

Donald Trump made disparaging remarks about Cheney, calling her “dumb” and a “radical war hawk.” He added, “Let’s put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her. Let’s see how she feels about it. You know, when the guns are trained on her face.”

Cheney responded on X (formerly Twitter), writing, “This is how dictators destroy free nations. They threaten those who speak against them with death. We cannot entrust our country and our freedom to a petty, vindictive, cruel, unstable man who wants to be a tyrant.”

Vice President Harris defended Cheney, telling reporters, “Representative Cheney is a true patriot who has shown extraordinary courage in putting country above party.” She added, “Trump is increasingly, however, someone who considers his political opponents the enemy, is permanently out for revenge and is increasingly unstable and unhinged,” according to ABC News.