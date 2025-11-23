Donald Glover’s Health After Stroke: How Is He Doing Now?

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Donald Glover suffered from a stroke last year, forcing him to cancel the rest of his 2024 Childish Gambino tour, he told a crowd at Tyler, the Creator‘s Camp Flog Knaw Carnival in November 2025. A stroke occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted. Depending on the type of stroke a person has, they can suffer symptoms like numbness on one side of the body, vision issues, trouble speaking and/or a headache.

So, how is Donald doing after his stroke? Below, Hollywood Life explains what the actor went through and how he recovered from the medical emergency.

How Old Is Donald Glover?

Donald is 42 years old as of 2025.

What Happened to Donald Glover?

Donald had a stroke in September 2024, he told the audience at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Knaw Carnival a year later. The actor recollected the ordeal while on stage.

Donald Glover says the reason why he canceled his 2024 tour was because he had a stroke, and doctors in Houston found a hole in his heart “If this life isn’t the perfect one; it’s the prototype,” Gambino said while performing. #campfloggnaw #childishgambino pic.twitter.com/Ft9tMp6mmx — Michael Blackshire (@Blackshireflick) November 23, 2025

“I was having lots of fun, really loving seeing you guys out there, and I had a really bad pain in my head in Louisiana,” he explained. “I did the show anyway. I couldn’t really see well, so when we went to Houston, I went to the hospital, and the doctor was like, ‘You had a stroke.’ And the first thing I thought was like, ‘Oh, here I am still copying Jamie Foxx [who suffered from a stroke in 2023]. That’s really like the second thing. The first thing was like, ‘I’m letting everybody down.'”

Donald continued his story, revealing that he had broken his foot, and doctors “found a hole in [his] heart.”

“So, I had to do surgery, and then I had to have another surgery,” he said. “They say everybody has two lives, and the second life starts when you realize you have one. You got one life, guys. And I gotta be honest, the life I’ve lived with you guys has been such a blessing. I love singing and performing for you guys.”

How Is Donald Glover Doing After His Stroke?

Donald appears to have made a remarkable recovery after his 2024 stroke, but that didn’t happen overnight. After he canceled the rest of his New World Tour, he updated fans about his progress in November 2024. At the time, Donald did not reveal that he had suffered from a stroke.

“Unfortunately, my path to recovery is taking longer than expected,” Donald wrote to ticketholders. “The upcoming concerts in Australia and New Zealand are canceled. One of the last things I’d ever want to do is disappoint my fans. … I really appreciate the support you have shown and know that I will do what I can to give u an exceptional experience when the time is right. Thank you.”