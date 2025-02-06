Does Belle Gibson Have Kids? Learn About Her Family Life

Image Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Netflix’s “true-ish story based on a lie” follows Australian influencer Belle Gibson, who deceived social media followers in the early 2010s by faking brain cancer and falsely claiming she was cured by a special diet—one she just so happened to be selling.

Gibson went on to build a fitness and diet empire through her Instagram account, @healing_belle, and by launching an app and a book, both titled The Whole Pantry. In 2015, however, journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano exposed her lies, eventually publishing a nonfiction book about the scandal in 2017, The Woman Who Fooled the World: The True Story of Fake Wellness Guru Belle Gibson. They first uncovered Gibson’s financial lies about donating business profits to multiple charities. Shortly after, it was revealed that she had also lied about her age and completely fabricated her cancer diagnosis—well, her multiple cancer diagnoses, to be exact.

Where Is Belle Gibson Now?

It appears that Gibson, now 33, is still somewhere in Australia keeping a low profile. In 2017, Gibson was hit with more than $400,000 in fines, according to PEOPLE.

In 2024, media outlet A Current Affair spotted Gibson at a gas station, which appeared to be somewhere in Australia. The outlet reported that she still had not paid her $400,000 fine.

Is Belle Gibson Married?

Gibson is not married, but she was rumored to be in a relationship with Clive Rothwell, who is mentioned in the show. While many real people on the show had their names changed, Rothwell’s name remains the same.

It’s unclear when or if they broke up, but in a 2019 court hearing, Gibson referred to Rothwell as her housemate and friend, according to The Guardian.

Does Belle Gibson Have Kids?

In the show, Gibson is in a long-term relationship with Rothwell and she has a young son from a previous relationship.

In real life, Gibson does have a son, according to The Woman Who Fooled the World.

Where to Watch Apple Cider Vinegar

You can watch the miniseries on Netflix, with the first episode released on February 6, 2025. It consists of six episodes, each approximately one hour long.

Actress Kaitlyn Dever portrays the fictionalized version of Gibson in the series.

Trailer for Apple Cider Vinegar