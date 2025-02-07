Does Belle Gibson Have a Husband? Relationship Details

Image Credit: Courtesy Of Netflix

Netflix’s new miniseries Apple Cider Vinegar is a “true-ish story based on a lie,” following Australian influencer Belle Gibson.

In the early 2010s, she deceived social media followers by faking brain cancer and falsely claiming she was cured by a special diet—one she just happened to be selling. Gibson went on to build a fitness and diet empire through her Instagram account, @healing_belle, and by launching an app and a book, both titled The Whole Pantry.

In 2013, Gibson posted to Instagram, “I have been healing a severe and malignant brain cancer for the past few years with natural medicine, Gerson therapy and foods.”

In 2015, however, journalists Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano exposed her lies, eventually publishing a nonfiction book about the scandal in 2017, The Woman Who Fooled the World: The True Story of Fake Wellness Guru Belle Gibson. They first uncovered Gibson’s financial lies about donating business profits to multiple charities. Shortly after, it was revealed that she had also lied about her age and completely fabricated her cancer diagnosis—well, her multiple cancer diagnoses, to be exact.

Where Is Belle Gibson Now?

It appears that Gibson, now 33, is still somewhere in Australia keeping a low profile. In 2017, Gibson was hit with more than $400,000 in fines, according to PEOPLE.

In 2024, media outlet A Current Affair spotted Gibson at a gas station, which appeared to be somewhere in Australia. The outlet reported that she still had not paid her $400,000 fine.

Is Belle Gibson Married?

Gibson is not married, but she was rumored to be in a relationship with Clive Rothwell, who is mentioned in the show. While many real people on the show had their names changed, Rothwell’s name remains the same.

It’s unclear when or if they broke up, but in a 2019 court hearing, Gibson referred to Rothwell as her housemate and friend, according to The Guardian.

Does Belle Gibson Have Kids?

In the show, Gibson is in a long-term relationship with Rothwell and she has a young son from a previous relationship.

In real life, Gibson does have a son, according to The Woman Who Fooled the World.

Who Plays Belle Gibson in Apple Cider Vinegar?

Gibson is portrayed by actress Kaitlyn Dever, but creator Samantha Strauss emphasizes that the version of Gibson in the miniseries differs from the real-life person. “The real-life Belle is different from the Belle (Kaitlyn Dever) we’ve created in the show. I’ve never met Belle. We’ve never sat down and had a conversation. I was given the facts of her life, and I’ve created a character from that.”

Strauss also shared that she first became aware of Gibson after watching her 2015 60 Minutes Australia interview, where reporter Tara Brown urged Gibson to “just be honest.”