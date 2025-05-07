Does Barry Diller Have Children With Diane Von Furstenberg?

Image Credit: Getty Images

Barry Diller and Diane von Fürstenberg have a love like no other. With decades of history together and a future ahead, the spouses made headlines in 2025 amid the promotion of Barry’s memoir, Who Knew. Slated to hit book stands on May 20, the memoir unravels never-before-shared details of their romance. Now that people are learning more about the couple, some are wondering if Barry and Diane are still married and whether they ever expanded their family and had children.

Below, we’re breaking down everything that Barry shared in Who Knew about his marriage to Diane.

Barry Diller’s Net Worth

As a business executive, Barry has racked up quite a fortune for himself. As of May 2025, Barry has a net worth of $4.5 billion, according to Forbes.

Barry’s job history solidified his success. He worked as the CEO of Paramount Pictures Corporation, founded the Fox Broadcasting Company with Rupert Murdoch, and he owned USA Broadcasting. He is now chairman and senior executive at IAC and Expedia Group.

When Did Diane von Furstenberg & Barry Diller Start Dating?

Barry and Diane met in 1974 and eventually began their on-and-off relationship. They eventually broke up in 1981 but reunited in 1991 and got married 10 years later.

Do Barry Diller & Diane von Furstenberg Have Children?

No, Barry and Diane do not share children together. However, Diane is a mother to her children, Tatiana and Alexander, whom she shares with her late ex-husband, Prince Egon von Fürstenberg.

Are Barry Diller & Diane von Furstenberg Still Married?

Yes, Barry and Diane’s love has stood the test of time, and they are married to this day. In his memoir, Barry described how Diane became the one exception in his life since his attraction to men over women had been an open secret for a while.

“I have never questioned my sexuality’s basic authority over my life (I was only afraid of the reaction of others). And when my romance with Diane began, I never questioned that its biological imperative was as strong in its heterosexuality as its opposite had been,” Barry wrote in one excerpt of the book, according to New York magazine. “When it happened, my initial response was ‘Who knew?’ I’m well aware that this part of my life has caused confusion and lots of speculation. A relationship that began with indifference, then exploded into a romance as natural to us as breathing, surprised us and everyone else.”

Calling his relationship with Diane the “miracle of [his] life,” Barry also got candid about their 1981 separation. He noted that the fashion designer had a “momentary affair” with actor Richard Gere.

“It would be 10 years until she came back in my life,” Barry wrote. “We’d both had relationships with others that didn’t come close to standing the test of time. Hers were deeper and more complete, mine were mostly superficial and incomplete. But eventually, without plot or plan, we began to tack back into each other’s lives.”

Elsewhere in Who Knew, Barry pointed out that the nature of his love with Diane became a topic of speculation. Some assumed the two were “best friends rather than lovers,” which Barry insisted is false.

“We aren’t just friends. Plain and simple, it was an explosion of passion that kept up for years,” he added in the book. “And, yes, I also liked guys, but that was not a conflict with my love for Diane. I can’t explain it to myself or to the world. It simply happened to both of us without motive or manipulation.”