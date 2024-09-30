Dikembe Mutombo’s Net Worth: How Much Money the Late NBA Player Made

Image Credit: Sporting News via Getty Images

Dikembe Mutombo built a long-lasting and successful career in basketball. Over time, the late athlete increased his net worth. After retiring from the sport in 2009, he was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame and was named the association’s global ambassador. Moreover, Dikembe was known for his global humanitarian work.

In September 2024, the NBA announced Dikembe’s death following a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Rose, and their children.

What Was Dikembe Mutombo’s Net Worth?

Dikembe’s net worth is $75 million in 2024, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Regarded as one of the NBA’s best defensive players in history, the athlete earned millions in revenue for his endorsements, partnerships and time as a professional basketball player.

After playing for six different teams — the Denver Nuggets, the Atlanta Hawks, the Philadelphia 76ers, the New Jersey Nets, the New York Knicks and the Houston Rockets — Dikembe earned more than $140 million as a salary, according to the website. Most of the income that Dikembe earned came from his contracts with various basketball teams.

What Else Did Dikembe Mutombo Do for a Living?

Off the court, Dikembe also earned money from endorsement deals. One of his most popular deals was with Adidas for an advertisement in the 1990s. Additionally, Dikembe appeared in a GEICO commercial and a Mobil 1 ad.

The Republic of the Congo native was also known for his humanitarian work. Dikembe established the Dikembe Mutombo Foundation to focus on helping his native country’s living conditions. He later went on to develop the Biamba Marie Mutombo Hospital in the Congolese capital, Kinshasa.

How Did Dikembe Mutombo Die?

NBA Communications tweeted Dikembe’s cause of death on September 30, 2024. He died after a battle of brain cancer.

“NBA Global Ambassador and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo passed away today at the age of 58 from brain cancer,” the association tweeted. “He was surrounded by his family.”

In October 2022, Dikembe underwent treatment and surgery to remove a brain tumor. At the time, the retired athlete was in “great spirits,” the NBA said, per ESPN.