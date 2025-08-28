Did Taylor Townsend Go to College? Her Education Background After Jelena Ostapenko Argument

Image Credit: Getty Images

Taylor Townsend got into quite a spat with opponent Jelena Ostapenko after beating the latter during an August 2025 match. The American tennis player said the Latvian athlete accused her of having “no class” and “no education,” which sparked public interest over Taylor’s background. So, did she go to college, and why would Jelena allegedly insult her with that comment?

During a post-match interview with ESPN, Taylor pointed out that “people get upset when they lose” and that “some people say bad things.” She further alleged that Jelena said to her face, “I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the U.S., so I’m looking forward to it.”

“I mean, I beat her in Canada, outside the U.S. I beat her in New York [inside] the U.S., so let’s see what else she has to say,” Taylor added.

Find out what we know about Taylor’s education background, athletic career and personal life here.

Taylor Townsend and Jelena Ostapenko got in a heated interaction after their second round match at the US Open. Townsend is on to the third round. pic.twitter.com/cOIYzoyfmG — ESPN (@espn) August 27, 2025

Is Taylor Townsend Married? Relationship Status

No, Taylor is not married. She has kept her personal life away from the spotlight.

Does Taylor Townsend Have Kids?

Yes, Taylor is a mother to her son, Adyn Aubrey, whom she welcomed in March 2021.

Did Taylor Townsend Go to College? Her Education Background

Taylor studied via online schooling, per ESPN, but it does not appear that she obtained a college degree.

What Happened Between Taylor Townsend & Jelena Ostapenko?

Following their August 27, 2025, she and Jelena got into a heated exchange after shaking hands on the court. According to multiple outlets, Jelena allegedly told Taylor she should have apologized for a hit that clipped the net, to which Taylor seemingly replied, “No, I don’t have to say sorry.”

Soon, Taylor and Jelena’s argument escalated, and Jelena was heard accusing Taylor of having “no education.” Taylor walked away and hyped up the crowd over her victory.

During a press conference shortly thereafter, Taylor claimed she has “no beef” with Jelena but acknowledged she “didn’t back down because you’re not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect.”

Ostapenko on Instagram pic.twitter.com/gZGERk9kq4 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 27, 2025

“If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. That’s just the fact of the matter,” Taylor concluded.

Jelena followed up by sharing her own statement to her Instagram Stories, accusing Taylor of being “very disrespectful.”

“Her answer was that she doesn’t have to say sorry at all,” Jelena added in her message. “There are some rules of tennis which most of the players follow and it was first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland it doesn’t mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.”