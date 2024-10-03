Did Lucas Coly Die? Rapper’s Manager Confirms His Death

Image Credit: Lucas Coly/Instagram

Lucas Coly is known for his music and his social media presence, but he recently made headlines after death rumors circulated online. The last message that the “I Just Wanna” rapper shared was to his Instagram Stories on October 3, 2024. The Story read, “I love y’all,” with a red heart emoji over a black background. Learn what happened to Coly, according to his manager, below.

Who Is Lucas Coly?

Coly was a French-American rapper who moved to the U.S. from France when he was a child. Over the past decade, the “My Lil Shawty” artist rose to fame on the social media app Vine. He currently has more than 1 million Instagram followers.

What Happened to Lucas Coly?

On October 3, 2024, Coly’s manager, who goes by the username “I Discover Stars,” on social media, announced that he had died at the age of 27.

“Being your manager was one of the reasons I stayed here,” Coly’s manager captioned an Instagram post. “There’s a hole in my heart right now, Lucas. We used to speak on our struggles all the time but smile for the fans. So many people hurt us again and again, but we had each other.”

Coly’s manager added that he didn’t “know what to do now” and that he felt “broken.” He concluded his post with the hashtags “#riplucascoly” and “#checkonyourfriends.”

“Honestly, Lucas, it hasn’t set in yet because I refuse to believe you are gone,” the manager wrote. “Heart ripped to shreds. God send him back here. Please.”

Lucas Coly’s Cause of Death

It’s currently unclear how the young music artist and social media star died.

Did Lucas Coly Have a Girlfriend?

In a separate post shared to Facebook, Coly’s manager mentioned the “Act Right” artist’s girlfriend, Amber H.

“I’m not ok. Pray for Amber y’all,” he wrote. “And for those wondering how I know if it’s true…. 1) I was his longtime manager and 2) because I was on the phone with him moments before. He loved all of his fans. 2024 has been the worst year of my life. Lucas was more of a brother to me than my client. Amber will confirm the news when she is ready. Please give her time to process and heal. When the funeral arrangements are set I will post them here.”

Coly seemingly had an on-and-off relationship with Amber.