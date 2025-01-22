Did It Snow in Florida? Weather in Orlando, Jacksonville & More

Image Credit: Getty Images

Florida is currently experiencing exceptionally rare weather conditions. The peninsula state, typically known for its hot, humid, and rainy climate, occasionally experiences cooler temperatures during the winter. However, snowfall is exceedingly uncommon. Rare instances of snow have been recorded, with the first documented occurrence in South Florida happening in 1977, according to Weather.gov. Since then, snowfall has been reported only a few times across the state, including in 2018 and 2022.

On January 20, 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis addressed these unusual conditions in a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying, “Dangerously cold temperatures are being felt across North Florida this week, with possibilities of snow and black ice. At my direction, @FLSERT is monitoring this system closely, and @MyFDOT is on standby with snow plows and other equipment for road and bridge safety needs.Please stay attentive to weather conditions and safety alerts from local and state officials. Also, please be careful in icy conditions, especially on the roadways.”

What Is the Weather Across Florida Now?

As of January 22, 2025, Florida is experiencing widespread cold temperatures, with light snowfall reported in the northern parts of the state. According to the Weather app on the iPhone, Orlando is currently 48 degrees, Jacksonville is 37 degrees, and Miami in South Florida is 60 degrees.

According to the Tallahassee National Weather Service, they stated on X, “The winter storm is ongoing with mostly snow in the FL Panhandle, southeast AL, and southwest GA with a mix in the Big Bend up to Valdosta. It’s still mostly rain in the southeast Big Bend.”

Did It Snow in Jacksonville, Florida?

Yes, Jacksonville, located in the northern part of the state, experienced snowfall as a result of the unusual weather conditions.

How Much Snow Did Florida Get Today?

According to USA Today, the National Weather Service reported varying snow totals across the state. For instance, Milton received 8.8 inches of snow, while Pensacola recorded 5 inches.