Devyn LaBella: 5 Things to Know About the Stunt Performer Suing Kevin Costner

Devyn LaBella has dedicated her career to the entertainment industry, but Hollywood comes with a downside. The stunt performer — who is also a writer, actress and producer — made headlines in May 2025 when she filed a lawsuit against veteran actor and filmmaker Kevin Costner. She accused him of directing her in a sexual assault scene that she claimed was not planned and non-consensual on the set of Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 2.

According to the complaint filed by Devyn at the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, she claimed she “was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner,” per People. Her lawsuit also includes the production companies behind Horizon 2.

Devyn worked as a stunt double for actress Ella Hunt under a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) agreement, per the complaint. She was hired to stand in for Ella “during physical scenes,” including stunts. The lawsuit further indicates that SAG does not permit “any last-minute requests for nudity or simulated sex” on a set and that producers must give a 48-hour notice and get the performer’s permission for any last-minute changes regarding intimate scenes. Ella’s contract required her to have a “coordinator for all intimacy scenes,” per the complaint.

Devyn alleged in her lawsuit that, after filming Horizon 2 for “several weeks” and “without incident,” she was told that she would step in as a double for a “a scripted, aggressive and intimate rape scene” with Ella’s character, Juliette, and Douglas Smith’s character, Sig. The next day, Kevin allegedly added another sexual abuse scene that Devyn claimed was not on the call sheet. Devyn claimed that Kevin asked her to “stand in” for Ella “without proper notice, consent, preparation, or appropriate safeguard measures in place.”

In her filing, Devyn also claimed she wasn’t aware that Ella had actually walked off set after allegedly refusing to film the scene in question. She is suing Kevin for an undisclosed amount.

Devyn LaBella Is a Stunt Performer

As stated in her lawsuit, Devyn is an experienced stunt performer. Her most noteworthy jobs were working in stunts for Yellowjackets, American Horror Stories and Barbie.

Devyn LaBella Made a Guest Appearance in Friends

According to her IMDb profile, Devyn landed an appearance in a 1999 episode of Friends. She is credited as “The Little Girl.” Though that wasn’t her first gig in show biz, it helped catapult Devyn to future opportunities. She later went on to star in multiple short films and television series as an actor.

Some of Devyn’s most recent roles were in the TV series CSI: Vegas, Quantum Leap and Aliwood.

Devyn LaBella Was a Gymnast

As seen on her IMDb profile, Devyn has seven California State Champion titles in gymnastics.

Devyn LaBella Was a Junior Olympian in Track & Field

In addition to gymnastics, Devyn was also involved in track and field, according to ComingSoon.net. The outlet reported that she was a junior Olympian in the sport.

Devyn LaBella Is Married

Devyn has been married to her husband, director and screenwriter Alex Goyette, since 2022. The two have shared photos of each other to their respective Instagram accounts.