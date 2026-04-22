David Wilcock’s Cause of Death: How Did the YouTuber & Paranormal Writer Die?

Image Credit: WireImage

David Wilcock, the YouTuber, paranormal writer and UFO conspiracy theorist, died on April 20, 2026, according to multiple reports. He was 53. Rumors of his death initially circulated online after a U.S. representative from Florida tweeted about it. TMZ later reported the news, and, according to the outlet, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

Here is what we know about Wilcock’s death.

Who Was David Wilcock?

Wilcock was a key figure in the disclosure movement, which favors conspiracy theories about the U.S. government’s alleged cover-up of intelligence regarding UFOs. The Rotterdam, New York, native was also a YouTuber, media personality and paranormal writer.

How Did David Wilcock Die?

Wilcock died after using an unidentified weapon “on himself,” according to TMZ. On April 22, 2026, the outlet reported that authorities in Boulder County, Colorado, said that deputies were dispatched on April 20, 2026, to a residence when a 911 call came in just before 11:00 a.m. local time for an “unknown problem.” A communications specialist who was on the 911 phone call believed the caller “might have been in the middle of a mental health crisis,” per the outlet.

Upon the deputies’ arrival at the scene, they encountered a man who was outside of a home holding a weapon. Minutes later, the man “used the weapon on himself” and was pronounced dead.

As previously noted, the Boulder County Coroner’s Office is determining Wilcock’s official cause of death, according to TMZ.

U.S. Representative Anna Paulina Luna from Florida was one of the first people to publicly confirm his death.

“We just learned of the tragic passing of David Wilcock,” Luna tweeted on April 22. “We are praying for his family and loved ones and the millions of lives he impacted. ”

What Happened to David Wilcock Before His Death?

According to TMZ, Wilcock died by suicide. In the days leading up to his death, the late paranormal researcher was still active on social media.

Just one day before he reportedly died, Wilcock tweeted about going live for a video on April 19, 2026, and calling out Donald Trump for sharing a photo of himself as Jesus Christ.

“Dear Family,” Wilcock began. “I slept miraculously well last night and decided to go LIVE today! Why in the world did POTUS post that Christ-like picture? Has he lost his mind? Are we going to be okay? Is he the Antichrist?”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).