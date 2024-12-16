David Montgomery’s Injury: See the Lions Player’s Status

Image Credit: Getty Images

Several injuries occurred during week 15 of the NFL season — one of which involved Lions running back David Montgomery. The 27-year-old athlete was playing against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit this past weekend. According to NFL reports, team coach Dan Campbell shared, “David’s so tough, man.” The 48-year-old coach added, “He continued to play through it, then got it checked out today and realized what it was. He’s just the ultimate teammate, the ultimate competitor. We’re gonna miss him. He’s one of the guys who got us to this position. The rest of us owe it to him to keep going and make sure that wasn’t in vain.”

#Lions HC Dan Campbell announced RB David Montgomery will undergo surgery to repair a torn MCL and will be out for the season. pic.twitter.com/u5jgWkPUP5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) December 16, 2024

What Happened to David Montgomery?

Montgomery suffered a torn Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) during the game against the Buffalo Bills, who won 42-28, according to ESPN. Per Mayo Clinic, “An MCL tear is damage to the medial collateral ligament, which is a major ligament that’s located on the inner side of your knee. The tear can be partial (some fibers in the ligament are torn) or complete (the ligament is torn into two pieces). A ligament is a tough band of tissue that connects one bone to another bone or holds organs in place.”

How Severe is David Montgomery’s Injury?

According to CBS Sports, Montgomery underwent exams on December 16, 2024, the day after his injury. The severity of the tear suggests he may miss the remainder of the season. According to USA Today, the player is expected to undergo knee surgery in the near future.

When Will David Montgomery Return?

The timeline for Montgomery’s return is still unclear. Multiple reports suggest the injury may be season-ending for him. David was not the only one with an injury; several of his teammates were also hurt, according to the NFL. In a press conference, Campbell shared, “Looks like he’s gonna require surgery that will put him out for the rest of the year.”