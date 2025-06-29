Dave Parker’s Health Before Death: Inside the MLB Legend’s Battle With Parkinson’s

Image Credit: MLB Photos via Getty Images

Dave Parker, a.k.a “the cobra” of Major League Baseball, died at the age of 74 in June 2025. Leaving a legacy of behind him in the baseball world, Dave played for multiple teams throughout his career, but he’s best remembered for his time playing with the Pittsburgh Pirates. For the last decade of his life, Dave was living with Parkinson’s Disease, which he revealed in 2013. But the late power hitter didn’t let the progressive illness stop him from maintaining his presence in the sport. In fact, his death came less than a month before his Baseball Hall of Fame induction.

Pirates chairman Bob Nutting said in a public statement that the team was “heartbroken” about Dave’s death, calling him a “beloved member of the Pirates family” and “one of the most dominating and intimidating players to ever wear a Pirates uniform.”

“All of us who grew up in the ‘70s remember how special Dave was,” Bob added. “He was an All-Star, a Gold Glover, a batting champion, a National League MVP and a critical part of the 1979 Pirates World Series Championship team. It was our honor to welcome Dave and his family back to Pittsburgh to celebrate his career as part of the inaugural class of the Pirates Hall of Fame. He had a big personality and his passing has left an even bigger void with all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his wife, Kellye, and his family.”

Below, learn about Dave’s final years and health.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of 2025 Hall of Fame electee Dave Parker. “The Cobra” was one of the fiercest hitters of his generation. The two-time batting champion and 1978 NL MVP won two World Series rings, one with the Pirates in 1979 and one with the A’s in 1989. A… pic.twitter.com/i1EMrjDvkM — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2025

What Illness Did Dave Parker Have?

Dave was living with Parkinson’s Disease throughout the remainder of his life.

Dave Parker’s Parkinson’s Disease Battle

Dave was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease in February 2012, he told The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review in an August 2013 interview. Parkinson’s is a neurological illness that progresses over time. The disorder usually starts with small tremors in the hands before a person starts to feel stiffness, loss of balance and the struggle to speak.

Additionally, the late MLB star previously confirmed using cocaine in the 1970s to 1980s. While testifying in a federal court, Dave admitted to arranging cocaine transactions while still playing for the Pirates, according to The New York Times. The late athlete stopped using drugs by 1982, he said at the time, the publication reported.

Did Dave’s Health Affect His Post-MLB Life?

Though Parkinson’s Disease worsens over time, Dave said he had “no fear” about his diagnosis during a 2013 interview with The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.

“There’s no fear. I’ve had a great life,” the late MLB star said at the time. “I always dreamt of playing baseball, and I played. I’m 62 years old and fortunate to make it to this point. I have some beautiful kids that I got to watch grow up and become adults. My fingerprints are on the baseball industry. I feel good about that. I have nothing to feel bad about.”

What Happened to Dave Parker Before He Died?

Since Dave’s official cause of death was not immediately disclosed, it’s unclear what exactly happened to him before he died. According to the NYT, Dave died in a nursing facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, on June 28, 2025.

If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).